Donnacha O’Brien has been around many elite horses in his relatively short career and knows better than to shy away from a challenge because of one opponent, no matter how talented.

But taking on Ka Ying Rising, the world’s best sprinter and Timeform's 2025 Horse of the Year, attempting an incredible 20th consecutive win, seems sporting in the extreme. Yet O’Brien is doing just that with lightly-raced Comanche Brave in the HK$24 million (approx. £2.3m) G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (6f/1200m) on FWD Champions Day a week on Sunday (April 26). The 27-year-old from Tipperary, son of Aidan O’Brien and brother of Joseph, comes from one of Ireland’s most famous racing families. He was twice champion jockey there and has sent out nine Group 1 winners since taking out a trainer’s licence six years ago. O'Brien trains just under 100 horses, and a win in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Del Mar in October saw him strike a blow outside his normal orbit. Trips to the Middle East with Comanche Brave followed, and now he is eager to keep progressing.

"It’s lovely to have had good success, and this is another step at the big international meetings, and I’m excited to see how it goes. Comanche Brave is a nice horse who seems to be improving,” O’Brien said. “He was third in the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup and then third in the 1351 Turf Sprint but I’ve always wanted to have a go back at sprint trips with him. He shows a lot of pace at home but he kept running well at a mile. We’ve just got to bite the bullet now, come back to six furlongs, and see how we go." O’Brien’s admiration for Hong Kong’s great champion is clear. “We are under no illusions; Ka Ying Rising is an absolute machine. He’s done nothing but impress me in everything I’ve seen him do. He’s so tactical; he just looks rock solid.

Ka Ying Rising winning his 18th consecutive race | Credit: HKJC