Doncaster Thursday preview: Desert Flower set for May Hill

Desert Flower has made quite an impression on her first two starts for Charlie Appleby, dominating on her July course debut before doubling her tally with a six-and-a-half victory at the same track last month.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder is a best-priced 16/1 for next year’s 1000 Guineas and could put those Classic credentials to the test at Group Two level on the opening day of the St Leger Festival.

The Ollie Sangster-trained Flight was second behind Desert Flower at Newmarket in July, beaten three and a quarter lengths, but has since opened her account in style at Sandown.

Anshoda, a bargain-buy for David Loughnane at just 5,000 guineas in May and since purchased by Team Valor and Gary Barber, is another major player. A shock 33/1 winner on her Lingfield debut, she has since proved that was no fluke by finishing second in Sandown’s Star Stakes before claiming Group Three honours in the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood.