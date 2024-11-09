Doncaster Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Doncaster.
Kevin Ryan’s Room Service signalled he could be a force to be reckoned with next year when signing out for the season with a win in the Livescore Bet Wentworth Stakes at Doncaster.
The three-year-old landed a valuable sales race on Town Moor last term and Ryan thought enough of him to start his campaign in a Guineas trial.
While he failed to cut much ice in his first two runs in the Greenham and the Carnarvon Stakes, he bounced back to win after a small break at Pontefract, after which he had a wind operation. He then finished midfield in the Ayr Gold Cup before running a stormer in second at York in a valuable race and stepped back into Listed company, his class shone through.
Ridden confidently by Tom Eaves, he had the whole field covered as he made his run in the middle of the track, and the 100/30 chance held off the late thrust of the rapidly-improving Balmoral Lady by a neck.
“He’s a very talented horse and that’s a great way to finish,” said Ryan. “There’s a Listed race next week at Newcastle we were looking at but I think he’s crying out for seven furlongs really. I just thought they might go slow and sprint at Newcastle, which is how they tend to be run there, so we came here instead.
“I’ve always thought plenty of him, he started out in a Guineas trial and he’s still got improvement in him. We sorted his wind out in the summer and that has made a big difference, I think we can have some proper fun with him next year. He’s lightly raced, he’s got a touch of class and he should get further.”
Estrange got her career back on track in no uncertain terms when running out a decisive winner of the Virgin Bet Irish EBF Gillies Fillies’ Stakes at Doncaster.
Trained by David O’Meara and owned by Cheveley Park Stud, the striking grey failed to make it to the track until the August of her three-year-old career.
She made a fair impression though, bolting up by five and a half lengths at Goodwood in testing ground. Turned out again less than three weeks later at Yarmouth in a Listed race, she failed to strike a blow and had not been seen since.
Ridden by James Doyle, Estrange was niggled along with half a mile to go as Diamond Rain moved menacingly into contention on her first run since the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot.
When Estrange hit top gear, there was an inevitability about the result and she beat 7-4 favourite Danielle by a length and three-quarters.
Doyle said: “She didn’t do a lot wrong at Yarmouth. The ground was probably quicker than she wants and she ran into a wall of horses two out. She’s got the ability to switch off which is key in this deep ground, so I put her to sleep early and was able to ride a race on her.
“I think there’s plenty to come. She stays well and next year she’ll have plenty of options. She’s got a good engine.”
Matthew Sigsworth of owner Cheveley Park Stud said: “Obviously we’re delighted, she’s always shown a lot of ability but it didn’t really work out for her at Yarmouth.
“We’ve been waiting for this race knowing the ground would be ideal and she’s had plenty of time since Yarmouth. She’s still learning and she’ll be a better filly next year when she’ll have plenty of options at home and abroad.”
