Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
A second Doncaster Cup for Stradivarius
A second Doncaster Cup for Stradivarius

Doncaster Cup report: Stradivarius wins again

By Sporting Life
15:00 · FRI September 10, 2021

Stradivarius claimed his 17th Group victory - and second Doncaster Cup - with a smooth success under Frankie Dettori.

The jockey spent much of the home straight looking over his shoulder for non-existant dangers before finally asking him to claim the hard-ridden leaders.

He did so passing the two furlong marker and was merely kept up to his work to beat Alerta Roja by two-and-a-half lengths.

The 4/11 favourite was providing John and Thady Gosden with their 100th winner of the year.

Full story to follow...

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING