Doncaster Cup report: Stradivarius wins again

The jockey spent much of the home straight looking over his shoulder for non-existant dangers before finally asking him to claim the hard-ridden leaders.

He did so passing the two furlong marker and was merely kept up to his work to beat Alerta Roja by two-and-a-half lengths.

The 4/11 favourite was providing John and Thady Gosden with their 100th winner of the year.

Full story to follow...