Doncaster and Leopardstown Saturday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's big-race action at Doncaster and Leopardstown.

3.25 Leopardstown Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (Group 1) It will take a special horse to end Aidan O’Brien’s stranglehold on the Royal Bahrian Irish Champion Stakes, but Tom Marquand is “extremely excited” to partner the imposing Economics when he faces the acid test of his credentials on Saturday. William Haggas’ Night Of Thunder colt confirmed the promise of his dazzling Dante Stakes with a polished performance in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano at Deauville. Economics now takes the leap into both deep waters and enemy territory for the Leopardstown feature, with big-race pilot Marquand relishing what will be the toughest assignment of his mount’s career so far. Marquand said: “I’m extremely excited, this has been the plan for a little while. France was obviously going to be the deciding factor if this stayed the plan or changed, but he won very well in Deauville and looked as good as we were all hoping he would be. “I felt he was a lot more mature and he felt more effective in his stride. When he was motoring up to the line he was still extending, whereas at York once he got into top gear he was having a little wobble around and was quite immature still. Hopefully he will have taken another step forward from France, which I think he will have done, and there’s not much else to say other than it’s exciting and given us all something great to look forward to.” He went on: “I’ve been lucky to ride some really good horses, but most of the good horses I have come across have been older horses where there is a general hole for those middle-distance types. For potential, though, he is the most exciting horse I have been involved with. We’re coming to the end of his three-year-old campaign and we still don’t really know what he is which is the exciting bit.” This venture to the Irish capital is leg one of an ambitious ‘Champion Stakes double’ Economics is seeking this autumn, with the Somerville Lodge runner also slated to run at Ascot on QIPCO British Champions Day.

Weekend best bets! St Leger and Irish Champion Stakes preview and tips

Only six horses have won both races in the same year and Marquand is well aware the might of Ballydoyle is standing in the way of the first hurdle, as his charge attempts to become the first British-trained winner since Roaring Lion in 2018. “It’s a tough race, but it’s the Irish Champion Stakes, it’s meant to be,” continued Marquand. “It’s no easy task by any means to go over to Ireland and win, but some others have been over in the past and managed it. He will need to be every bit as good as we hope he is – and maybe even a little bit more to win. It’s fantastic for Sheikh Isa and his family to have a horse in the race that they sponsor. They put so much into racing and to be rewarded with a horse with a real live chance in a race they have heavily invested in is great.” O’Brien has won this a record 12 times and the master of Ballydoyle saddles half the field as he seeks to extend his winning run to six straight years. His two most recent winners, Luxembourg and Auguste Rodin, take part once again, and are joined by Irish Derby winner Los Angeles and Hans Andersen. On Los Angeles, O’Brien said: “It will be interesting. He’s won around Leopardstown and it was soft ground when he won, but he’s a deceiving horse as he’s lazy and when he gets the front he doesn’t do much, so it’s just hard to assess him. For us, we’ll learn a lot about him in this race because there’ll be a strong, even pace and we will learn what kind of middle-distance type horse he’s going to be.” Auguste Rodin bounced back from King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes disappointment when outbattling Luxembourg 12 months ago and O’Brien is backing the defending champion to return to his very best after hitting another bump in the road at Ascot in late July. “He’s one of those horses who just about gets a mile and a half, but over a mile and a quarter he has loads of class,” O’Brien told Betfred TV. “We’ve been very happy with him since Ascot, his work has been very good. He worked with a lot of zest the last day and we’re looking forward to seeing him run again.” There is an international flavour to the contest provided by Japanese Arc hopeful Shin Emperor who will tune-up for ParisLongchamp by trying to add another major overseas prize to his handler Yoshito Yahagi’s stellar CV. Yahagi has enjoyed top-level success across the world with the likes of Panthalassa, winner of the Dubai Turf and the Saudi Cup, Cox Plate hero Lys Gracieux and Breeders’ Cup and Hong Kong heroine Loves Only You. His Irish Champion contender was last seen finishing third in the Japan Derby over a mile and a half, prior to which he was campaigned successfully over 10 furlongs at Group level; he now steps back down to the latter trip and will be ridden by Ryusei Sakai. “I don’t have any concern for that (the step down in trip), he ran the 2400m and I’m sure a horse needs stamina for this so I’m not concerned,” said Yahagi, who is also targeting the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with his Siyouni colt, who is a full-brother to 2020 Arc hero Sottsass. “I am satisfied with the ground, Japanese horses should have no issue with the ground so I am very happy with it. When he was in Japan he was in good condition, if we compare from Japan to now he has improved, so he’s fit. He is at the moment a three-year-old so he will improve, I hope he will improve to be top level and I’m sure he will be a top-level horse in the future.”

Auguste Rodin battles to victory in the Irish Champion



The trip to Ireland is a first for many years for Yahagi, who visited the now defunct Phoenix Park racecourse in the late 80s and makes his first visit to Leopardstown for a race he is greatly anticipating. “I came 35 years ago at Phoenix Park and this is my first time at Leopardstown,” he said, ahead of a race in which Deirdre finished fourth for Japan to Magical in 2019. “There are a lot of top European horses, top competitive horses, against us. I’m really looking forward to running against these top horses in Europe.” Along with Economics, Clive Cox’s Ghostwriter and Karl Burke’s Royal Rhyme will form the British raiding party having finished third and sixth respectively behind City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International Stakes. For Ghostwriter, that York third was the latest strong performance in an excellent campaign and despite yet to gain the victory his efforts have deserved, his reputation is yet to be diminished. “He’s ran very consistently right from the very beginning of the season,” said Cox. “He continues to please me at home, his well-being and mannerisms show he’s in excellent form with himself. He’s run admirably against City Of Troy throughout this season, especially in his last run at York.”

1.50 Doncaster Betfred Champagne Stakes (Group 2) Chancellor is aiming to make it three out of three at Doncaster in the Betfred Champagne Stakes. John and Thady Gosden’s juvenile has only met with one defeat, when running too free at Ascot in a Listed race, form which has been subsequently franked. To get back on track he dropped into calmer waters back on Town Moor, where he had made a winning debut in July, easily beating Brave Mission, who has come out and won since. “Obviously I’m really looking forward to riding him again as his last two races the form has worked out great,” said his regular rider Robert Havlin. “It was possibly a step too far, too soon on his second run, but dropped back into a novice last time he won and the second came out and bolted up last week. He seems to have taken a step forward since his run and I’m really looking forward to it. The only possible downside is he wouldn’t want the ground too quick. “The two who beat him at Ascot are both racing in Canada this weekend, so you can only take positives from his form. He’s a class horse and he’s got ability. I rode him Thursday morning and he seems to have stepped forward again.” Chancellor is by Frankel out of the Cheveley Park Stud Breeders’ Cup winner Queen’s Trust, and their manager director Chris Richardson said: “He likes Doncaster so it makes sense to go back there. We will learn a bit more about him, sadly Ascot it didn’t quite happen for him, the saddling enclosure and the fact he was right in the mix of things slightly overwhelmed him. This has always been the plan for him.”

Righthere Rightnow created a very favourable impression when winning on his Newmarket debut by five lengths for Richard Spencer. “He’s in good form and I think he has taken a step forward from his debut win and hopefully he can run well,” said Spencer. “He’s got a great mind and everything he has done at home has pleased us. We thought he could run a big race at Newmarket on debut, but most of ours would go away for a racecourse gallop before they step on the racecourse proper and he hadn’t had that experience. We knew whatever he did on the day he would improve on as it was his first day at school and to do what he did was really pleasing for us knowing there would be improvement to come. It’s going to be a warm contest, but hopefully he can run well and fingers crossed we get a bit of luck.” George Scott’s Bay City Roller is unbeaten in two outings, looking a smart prospect. “We were keen to get a little bit more experience into him before he stepped into this company which he got at Chelmsford and we’re also pleased to see a little bit of rain we’ve had at the start of the week,” said Scott. “I’ve been very happy with the way he has been training, he deserves his shot in a race like this. It will probably be a little bit tactical, but he’s very uncomplicated and I will leave it up to Callum (Shepherd) on the day. I’m really looking forward to seeing how he gets on. We’ve liked him ever since he started in faster work and even though Saturday is a big day for him, I have every confidence he is going to be a nice horse moving forwards.” Aidan O’Brien runs two, Aftermath and Monumental, with Hugo Palmer’s Vintage Stakes runner-up Wolf Of Badenoch another with strong claims.

Horse Racing Podcast: Leger thoughts & the ICF



2.50 Leopardstown Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes James Doyle will sport the Wathnan silks aboard Fallen Angel for the first time as Karl Burke’s Classic heroine aims to continue her Irish love affair in the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes at Leopardstown. The Karl Burke-trained daughter of Dark Angel has tasted defeat just twice in her six-race career and both of her victories at the highest level have come when crossing the Irish Sea. A winner on this weekend in the Moyglare Stud Stakes as a two-year-old, she recovered from being beaten in the 1000 Guineas to claim the Curragh equivalent in decisive fashion in her most recent appearance. She suffered a setback following that triumph which saw her miss both the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the height of summer, but she returns with new ownership to her name in the shape of the Emir of Qatar’s racing operation. “We’re very much looking forward to seeing her running in the Wathnan colours,” said Wathnan’s racing adviser Richard Brown. “She’s been off the track a long time and it’s a big ask going up against that calibre of opposition after time off, but Karl reports her to be in great shape. Karl is a top-class trainer and top-class guy. He’s done a superb job for Wathnan this year and we’re delighted to add this filly to the team.” While Fallen Angel was on the sidelines, Porta Fortuna has established herself as the leading performer in the division, winning at both Royal Ascot and the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket. Donnacha O’Brien’s stable star is reunited with Tom Marquand as she seeks a third a third straight Group One victory which could set up an exciting return to the Breeders’ Cup later in the year. Marquand said: “She’s been faultless, not just this season but throughout, and she’s a very good filly. She’s an exciting filly and it’s great to be getting back on board her. It’s a very good race, but it’s Irish Champions Weekend and a Group One and the races are as they’re supposed to be. I wish they were a bit easier!”

Porta Fortuna wins the Coronation Stakes

Ylang Ylang spent last winter being talked about as a Classic prospect having ended her two-year-old campaign as a Group One winner. However, things have not gone to plan so far this term for Aidan O’Brien’s daughter of Frankel. “We rode her very gently the last day because we were very conscious that she was just about ready to run,” explained O’Brien. “The race wasn’t fast so it never really opened up and Ryan (Moore) kind of floated her home when that happened because he was never going to get in the race. She could go to the fillies’ race on Arc weekend and we’re thinking about America, but over a mile the next day will be different – we’ll ride her more positively and forward.” Willie McCreery will saddle both his French 1000 Guineas third Vespertilio – second to Fallen Angel in the Moyglare last year – and the unbeaten Jancis who has twice shown a devastating turn of foot in her two outings. Both of Jancis’ victories have come at the Dublin track, with her handler hoping her local knowledge can combat a lack of experience. McCreery said: “It’s a huge step for Jancis and you would love to have more experience into her and if it was a different track you would be worried. However, it’s the same track she’s run on so she will know where she is, she seems in great form and will love that quicker ground. “Billy (Lee) has opted for Vespertilio and he thinks the more toughened, harder filly might suit, but he doesn’t know if he has made the right choice either. I hate running two horses against each other – especially ones of their quality. If there was a fillies’ Group One over seven furlongs I would split them up, but when the races are on your doorstep you have to take your chance and it’s a great weekend of racing.” Also testing her mettle at the highest level is George Boughey’s Royal Ascot heroine Soprano who thrived for a change of tactics when returning to winning ways at Deauville last month. Billy Loughnane has enjoyed plenty of good days with the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned filly, who despite a tricky draw to overcome, deserves the opportunity to race in this grade. Boughey said: “Soprano was impressive under new tactics in France. The draw is not ideal, but we’re looking forward to seeing her back up at the top grade. It is obviously a very hot race, but she deserves her place in this field. She’s a Royal Ascot winner and now a Group Three winner and I think physically she is the best she’s ever looked. This won’t be the end for her and we’re also looking forward to seeing her again as a four-year-old next year.” Joseph O’Brien’s Rogue Millennium was second to Tahiyra in this when trained by Tom Clover 12 months ago and arrives having finished third behind Porta Fortuna in the Falmouth and then the Prix Rothschild most recently. Adrian Murray’s Magical Sunset and Mammas Girl, along with Ger Lyons’ Wendla, complete the field.

Oisin Murphy: Weekend Preview



3.00 Doncaster Betfred Park Stakes (Group 2) Rossa Ryan has already played a part in Kinross’ journey to stardom and hopes Ralph Beckett’s stalwart can continue being a “legend” when he bids for a second Betfred Park Stakes. The 24-year-old partnered the evergreen seven-year-old to victory in the Lennox Stakes in 2021, but had not ridden again on the racecourse until this season, as Kinross and Frankie Dettori claimed multiple big-race victories prior to the Italian’s relocation to America. Ryan has reacquainted himself with the son of Kingman the last twice, and now hopes to add to that Goodwood triumph of three years ago. After skipping the City Of York Stakes last month, hopes are high for a strong performance in a race he won on Town Moor in 2022. “He’s going well and looks great,” said Ryan. “He was a legend for me and the first Lennox he won, I was on him, and that was the start of a great career for him. He’s helped me and I’ve helped him and hopefully we can continue that.” John and Thady Gosden’s Lead Artist has shown notable ability in his four outings so far and the Thoroughbred Stakes scorer is another seeking to make up for lost ground having sat on the sidelines since Glorious Goodwood. “He’s in good form, he’s missed a couple of engagements due to soft ground but he’s a nice colt and we think he’s going the right way,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte. “The drop back to seven furlongs here will be fine, that won’t be an issue. He’s a horse either later this year or next year we hope could climb the ladder to the highest grade.”

Kinross strikes at Doncaster