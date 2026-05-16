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A landmark day for Donald McCain at Bangor-On-Dee
A landmark day for Donald McCain at Bangor-On-Dee

Donald McCain saddles 250th career at Bangor-On-Dee

Horse Racing
Sat May 16, 2026 · 37 min ago

Donald McCain saddled a remarkable 250th winner at Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse on Saturday.

The landmark was brought up by Grain d’Oudairies who landed the Bangor-on-Dee Grand Wynnstay Handicap Steeple Chase in the hands of Harry Cobden at the Family Fun Day fixture.

To mark the achievement, the tean-year-old was crowned with a 250th branded rug and the team were presented with a 250th framed cloth.

Patrick Chesters, Racing Director at Chester Race Company, commented: “This is a phenomenal milestone for Donald. We’re extremely proud of the relationship between his team and ours at Chester and Bangor-on-Dee. Evidently, Donald is one of the best in the business and we always see a top calibre of racing from his runners and riders. Huge congratulations are in order.”

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