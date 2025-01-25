Docpickedme gives Richard Hobson and Charlie Maggs another big day

The nine-year-old, who had finished second over the same course and distance six weeks earlier, was left to come home two and a quarter lengths clear of 7/2 favourite The Changing Man, who was finishing second in his third big handicap of the season.

Hobson’s winner was ridden by 5lb conditional Charlie Maggs, who also won the Rowland Meyrick on Boxing Day at Wetherby for Hobson on Some Scope, and his claim is clearly very valuable in staying chases.

Having hit the front Docpickedme looked about to be picked off as Richie McLernon brought Gary Brown’s bottom-weight Walking On Air through to challenge.

But he met it all wrong and came down, and while all casualties in the race walked away unscathed, McLernon looked solemn-faced on his way back in. For Hobson and Maggs it was a different story, taking home the £43,000 first prize.

Maggs said: “He was loving it the whole way. It felt too fast, so I was just sitting against him and see how he travelled and to be fair he was travelling everywhere the whole time.

“We came to the top of the straight and started to quicken and he just stayed the whole way. And even after the back of the last when one came down he still was giving it a go.

“You can literally only dream about doing stuff like this. Winning the Rowland Meyrick on Boxing Day for Richard to coming here today. It was a chance ride that seemed to work out just like this one!”