Docklands set for Via Sistina rematch in Champions Stakes

Docklands was beaten 11 lengths when fifth in the Moonee Valley Group One late last month, with the ex-British runner Via Sistina chalking up a fourth Australian Group One success in style, beating runner-up Prognosis by eight lengths.

Despite the margin of defeat, Eustace would prefer to clash again with Via Sistina in Saturday’s Champions Stakes rather than drop back for the Champions Mile on the same Flemington card.

“Docklands is really well. We’re very happy with him and he almost certainly goes to the mile-and-a-quarter Champions Stakes on Saturday at Flemington. It might surprise a few people that we’re keen to take on Via Sistina again, but I very much feel he’s improved since the Cox Plate,” he told Grosvenor Sport.

“I think Via Sistina will scare a lot of horses into the Mile, which ought to make the Champions Stakes into a smaller field and more tactical affair, which I think will suit us.”

The Chris Waller-trained Via Sistina was previously handled by George Boughey in Britain, winning last year’s Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh and finishing second in the Champion Stakes before her 2.7million guineas sale to owner Yulong Investments at the end of 2023.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.