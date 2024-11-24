Do Deuce gives Yutaka Take fifth Japan Cup triumph

Europe’s barren run in the Japan Cup continued as home favourite Do Deuce came out on top in a three-way late battle at Tokyo.

Yutaka Take settled his mount at the back of the field early on and was forced to swing wide when making a forward move around the home turn. However, Do Deuce quickened up in fine fashion to hit the front a furlong out and kept on well enough to fend off the fast-finishing Shin Emperor and Durezza, who dead-heated for second a neck behind. Yasuo Tomomichi’s five-year-old flopped in the 2022 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after edging out Equinox in that year’s Japanese Derby.

A fifth Japan Cup for the amazing Yutaka Take and he needed cold hands to do it as Do Deuce somehow comes from well off a slow pace to land the Japan Cup from the dead-heating Shin Emperor & Durezza

