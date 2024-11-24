Djelo pencilled in for Peterborough Chase run

Trained by Venetia Williams, the six-year-old was twice placed at Grade One level during his novice chasing season, firstly when second in the Scilly Isles before filling the final spot on the podium behind Grey Dawning and Ginny’s Destiny in the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

He was sent off the 7/4 favourite for his Exeter reappearance and was staying on strongly when finishing a three-quarter-length second behind Joe Tizzard’s winner JPR One.

Djelo will now creep back up in distance for the two-and-a-half-mile event on December 8, but his trainer feels he remains versatile enough to compete over shorter if ground conditions dictate.

“He will probably go for the Peterborough Chase in a couple of weeks time,” said Williams.

“We will be moving back up in trip a little bit and I think I think it depends on ground (what his trip is). He’s not slow but he did run out of racecourse at Exeter the other day.

“That was on good ground but in testing ground, he still might be effective over shorter.”