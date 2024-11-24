Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Venetia Williams
Trainer Venetia Williams

Djelo pencilled in for Peterborough Chase run

By Adam Morgan
Horse Racing
Sun November 24, 2024 · 2h ago

Djelo will head to the Trustatrader Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon next month, following his encouraging return at Exeter in the Haldon Gold Cup.

Trained by Venetia Williams, the six-year-old was twice placed at Grade One level during his novice chasing season, firstly when second in the Scilly Isles before filling the final spot on the podium behind Grey Dawning and Ginny’s Destiny in the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

He was sent off the 7/4 favourite for his Exeter reappearance and was staying on strongly when finishing a three-quarter-length second behind Joe Tizzard’s winner JPR One.

Djelo will now creep back up in distance for the two-and-a-half-mile event on December 8, but his trainer feels he remains versatile enough to compete over shorter if ground conditions dictate.

“He will probably go for the Peterborough Chase in a couple of weeks time,” said Williams.

“We will be moving back up in trip a little bit and I think I think it depends on ground (what his trip is). He’s not slow but he did run out of racecourse at Exeter the other day.

“That was on good ground but in testing ground, he still might be effective over shorter.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING