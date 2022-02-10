Discorama finished seventh to Minella Times in the Aintree showpiece last season on his first run for five months following a wind operation.

The Andrew Gemmell and Thomas Friel-owned gelding came through his Aintree prep with flying colours on Wednesday, beaten a length by Full Time Score at Fairyhouse.

That was his first run since October and Nolan is keeping his fingers crossed that the lightly-raced Discorama, who has now finished runner-up on five of his 12 starts over fences, has booked his ticket for Aintree.

Nolan said: “It is a bit frustrating as he has only won two races in his life and he is nine years of age.

“He has run so many good races but he always seems to find a way of getting beaten. Yesterday it was only a length and he was very unlucky. He was unlucky at Galway last year, too.

“But he still ran very well and it was encouraging to see. He has come out of it well.

“The wind op seems to be working, as it was a last-car-on-the-road job.”