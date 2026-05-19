Diego Lima hit by 24-day whip suspension for York ride

Jockey Diego Lima has been handed a 24-day suspension by the Whip Review Committee and Ranting Duke disqualified from second in place in the Sky Bet ebfstallions.com Novice Stakes at York last Thursday.
The raceday stewards had already handed the Brazilian-born rider a two-day ban as he "appeared to use his whip in an inappropriate and unacceptable way in the stalls."
And on Tuesday he was found to have used his it more than five times above the permitted level of six approaching the final two furlongs and also in the wrong place on the run to the line.
The WRC verdict read: “Diego Lima, the rider of Ranting Duke, placed second, was found to have used his whip more than five times above the permitted level of six approaching the final two furlongs and to have used his whip in the incorrect place on the run to the line.
“Taking into account that none of the uses were clearly and unequivocally for safety purposes, Ranting Duke was disqualified under Rule (L)47.11.
“Mr Lima will be suspended for 24 days from Tuesday 02 to Thursday 25 June 2026, inclusive.”
It was Lima's first ride in Britain.
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