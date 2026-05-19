Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Diego Lima - hit by 24-day whip ban
Diego Lima - hit by 24-day whip ban

Diego Lima hit by 24-day whip suspension for York ride

Horse Racing
Tue May 19, 2026 · 2h ago

Jockey Diego Lima has been handed a 24-day suspension by the Whip Review Committee and Ranting Duke disqualified from second in place in the Sky Bet ebfstallions.com Novice Stakes at York last Thursday.

The raceday stewards had already handed the Brazilian-born rider a two-day ban as he "appeared to use his whip in an inappropriate and unacceptable way in the stalls."

And on Tuesday he was found to have used his it more than five times above the permitted level of six approaching the final two furlongs and also in the wrong place on the run to the line.

The WRC verdict read: “Diego Lima, the rider of Ranting Duke, placed second, was found to have used his whip more than five times above the permitted level of six approaching the final two furlongs and to have used his whip in the incorrect place on the run to the line.

“Taking into account that none of the uses were clearly and unequivocally for safety purposes, Ranting Duke was disqualified under Rule (L)47.11.

“Mr Lima will be suspended for 24 days from Tuesday 02 to Thursday 25 June 2026, inclusive.”

It was Lima's first ride in Britain.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING