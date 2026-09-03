Dewhurst entry Sharadd shines on racecourse debut at Haydock

Sharadd made a deep impression when sluicing home in testing conditions on his debut in Thursday's EBF Ashton In Makerfield Novice Stakes at Haydock.

Trained by William Haggas for owner Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, the two-year-old son of Dark Angel was sent off the even-money favourite for the six-furlong contest and jockey Tom Marquand could be spotted travelling ominously well in behind runners approaching the furlong marker. Sharadd still appeared to have plenty to do but he readily went through the gears to take it up before easing home by six lengths from the Richard Fahey's trained Al Arraab (10/1).

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The winning trainer's wife and assistant, Maureen Haggas, said on Racing TV: "It was a nice start. He's a nice horse and a full-brother to Binhareer who is useful on soft ground. He probably would have enjoyed the ground but whether he will act on faster ground who knows. "But he looked nice today and William has always liked him. He loved him as a yearling and has liked him all the way through. It's nice to see him start like that. He was pretty laidback about it all which was nice. Next time, now he knows what he's here for, we'll see what he's like but he's got a nice way about him and hopefully he'll keep progressing in the right direction." Regarding the Dewhurst, for which Sky Bet and Paddy Power cut the winner to 16/1 in their antepost book, she added: "There's a lot of speed in the family so whether that would be in his comfort zone, we'll see."

Sharadd was the middle leg of a treble on the day for trainer and jockey after Diplomata had earlier run out a one-length winner of the Bailey Partnership Celebrating 50 Years Nursery. "She just missed that first beat but it was probably a blessing, given the pace we went on the ground," Marquand said. "To be honest, on ground like this you expect the race to fall apart a little bit by the time they're getting to the furlong pole but it didn't fall apart for another half a furlong. She's done a great job, loved the ground and she had a will to win there which was great. "She was great. Tom (Eaves, rider of runner-up One Shot Kodi) obviously nicked a couple of lengths when the three in front of me were just paddling and it meant he got a bit of a march on but she's done a really good job on ground she's not been tried on yet and she's probably just getting the hang of things now."

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The Haggas/Marquand hat trick was complete when top weight Hoseki (5/4 favourite) toughed it out by half a length in the Reprocolor Premier EBF Fillies' Handicap.