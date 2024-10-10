Detain could bid for Group One after Kempton win

Detain emerged as a real live player for the William Hill Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on October 26 with an authoritative win at Kempton on Wednesday.
The John and Thady Gosden-trained juvenile had won by two lengths on his debut at the Sunbury venue in August and was conceding a 7lb penalty in the second division of the seven-furlong novice stakes.
Kieran Shoemark wasted no time in sending him into an early lead and despite the race being won with a furlong to run, the jockey rode his mount out to see what was under the bonnet and he powered to a seven-length success.
Watch Race Replay
Speaking to Racing TV after the race, Shoemark said of the Doncaster entry: “He’s got the right profile going into a race like that. It’s likely to be soft ground on the day, he’s a half-brother to Arrest and he likes soft ground.
“He’s half the size of Arrest, who is large, wants a mile and a half, probably further, and has a big, long stride, whereas he’s a lot neater, a lot tighter and he’s got more speed.
“I’m not sure we beat a whole lot there but he’s a proper stakes horse. I wouldn’t like to say too much but he gave me a good feel.”
