Detain could bid for Group One after Kempton win

Detain emerged as a real live player for the William Hill Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on October 26 with an authoritative win at Kempton on Wednesday.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained juvenile had won by two lengths on his debut at the Sunbury venue in August and was conceding a 7lb penalty in the second division of the seven-furlong novice stakes. Kieran Shoemark wasted no time in sending him into an early lead and despite the race being won with a furlong to run, the jockey rode his mount out to see what was under the bonnet and he powered to a seven-length success.

