Detain camp keen to see rain stay away from Doncaster

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the half-brother to St Leger runner-up Arrest has made the perfect start to his career.

He made a winning debut at Kempton in August and recently returned to the Sunbury venue to score under a penalty by seven lengths.

While soft ground would not be too much of a deterrent to connections, should it turn heavy, they would likely have second thoughts about running him.

Barry Mahon of owners Juddmonte said: “Doncaster is under consideration for Detain, as long as he’s fit and well.

“One thing that might prevent him is the going. John and Thady have said they wouldn’t like to run him on heavy ground at this stage of his career.

“Obviously, he’s won on the all-weather twice, so we know he likes a good surface, but being a brother to Arrest, I’m sure a bit of cut in the ground won’t be a problem.

“I just don’t think we’d want to run him on heavy ground at this stage of his life.”

