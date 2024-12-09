Desert Orchid next for Edwardstone after Sandown fall

The Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton is a likely next port of call for Edwardstone after emerging unscathed from his fall in the Tingle Creek on Saturday.
Alan King’s stable star was running in the Sandown feature for the third year in succession, having claimed a brilliant victory in 2022 before finishing second to Jonbon 12 months ago.
But while his old rival Jonbon produced another dominant display to successfully defend his crown, Edwardstone crashed out four fences from the finish.
“He seems fine and has ridden out this morning, all seems grand,” King said of his stable star.
“It was just one of those things. He was still travelling at that stage, but there’s no point thinking what might have been.”
For the second year in a row, the Desert Orchid Chase will be run as a handicap following a change to the race conditions, but King is not overly concerned.
He added: “I would imagine if we’re happy, he’ll go Desert Orchid. There are not many options for him and if he has to carry top-weight, he’ll carry it."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.