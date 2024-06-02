Dermot Weld considering future options for Oaks victor Ezeliya

Dermot Weld has mooted a mid-season break for his Oaks winner Ezeliya before a possible run in the Prix Vermeille as a precursor to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.
The Aga Khan-owned filly impressed at Epsom on Friday when winning by three lengths in clear-cut fashion.
She holds an entry in the Irish Oaks on July 20 but Weld’s other option is ease off her this month with a view to a busy autumn campaign.
Weld won the Prix Vermeille in 2020 with Tarnawa, who went on to win at the Breeders’ Cup meeting later that year.
“We’ll all have a discussion and decide whether she goes for the Irish Oaks or whether we give her a little bit more time and leave her off for the month of June and bring her back for an autumn campaign,” Weld told Racing TV’s Luck On Sunday.
“Maybe a race like the Prix Vermeille, which has been good for us in the past, and if she progresses like I think she can, maybe have a crack at the Arc with her but that is all to be decided.
“The fact she’s a three-year-old filly and gets the allowances would be a factor but I often say she’ll tell me if it’s bridge too far, but we’ll only know that in the autumn when I see how she is training and how she runs.”
