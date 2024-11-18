Derek O’Connor picks up John Durkan ride on Fastorslow

Martin Brassil has suffered a blow for Fastorslow’s seasonal reappearance with the news regular rider J J Slevin has failed to recover from injury in time to take the mount in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase.
Slevin, who has already been sidelined for six weeks, broke the cuboid bone in his foot and was hoping to return to the saddle in time to take the ride on the eight-year-old, but it seems more likely it will be Christmas before he will be back.
Fastorslow has beaten great rival Galopin Des Champs three times at Punchestown and will be hoping to defend his crown after leading home the Willie Mullins duo of Appreciate It and dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner on his seasonal debut last year.
Leading amateur Derek O’Connor will replace Slevin this weekend on the Sean and Bernardine Mulryan-owned Fastorslow, who was still going well when unseating at the 16th fence in the blue riband at Cheltenham in March.
Brassil said: “It is (a blow). We were hoping he would be back. We were hoping he would be out six or seven weeks, but it’s taking a bit longer. I’d say it will be Christmas or this side of Christmas that he will be back.
“I haven’t heard an update for the last few days, but hopefully he’s going to make a good recovery. Derek O’Connor will ride Fastorslow.”
Fastorslow is reported to be in good shape for his first outing since May, when he headed the heavily-backed Galopin Des Champs to land the Punchestown Gold Cup.
Brassil added: “He seems very well, everything has gone smoothly with him so far so he’s more or less in the same place as last year heading for the John Durkan. His first run of the season you’d expect him to improve after it so that’s where he is.
“There’s a good rivalry going (with Galopin Des Champs). You look at all those good horses and there isn’t a huge amount between them, depending how they turn up on the day or how the tactics of the race can go. Things can change from race to race. We’re just lucky we have some good horses around at the moment.”
With rain forecast the added give in the ground will suit Brassil’s charge.
He added: “The rain won’t do him any harm, but he’s very versatile and can go on anything from yielding to soft to heavy.
“We’ll see how things goes and we’ll have plenty of time to plan (for the rest of the season).”
