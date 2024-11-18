Derek O’Connor picks up John Durkan ride on Fastorslow

Slevin, who has already been sidelined for six weeks, broke the cuboid bone in his foot and was hoping to return to the saddle in time to take the ride on the eight-year-old, but it seems more likely it will be Christmas before he will be back.

Fastorslow has beaten great rival Galopin Des Champs three times at Punchestown and will be hoping to defend his crown after leading home the Willie Mullins duo of Appreciate It and dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner on his seasonal debut last year.

Leading amateur Derek O’Connor will replace Slevin this weekend on the Sean and Bernardine Mulryan-owned Fastorslow, who was still going well when unseating at the 16th fence in the blue riband at Cheltenham in March.

Brassil said: “It is (a blow). We were hoping he would be back. We were hoping he would be out six or seven weeks, but it’s taking a bit longer. I’d say it will be Christmas or this side of Christmas that he will be back.

“I haven’t heard an update for the last few days, but hopefully he’s going to make a good recovery. Derek O’Connor will ride Fastorslow.”