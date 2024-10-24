Derby prospect Nightwalker moving yards with Sir Michael Stoute retirement

Connections feel exciting prospect Nightwalker has the potential to become a Classic contender during his three-year-old season, when he will be overseen by John and Thady Gosden.
The early stages of Nightwalker’s career have been guided by Sir Michael Stoute, but with the great Freemason Lodge handler retiring at the end of the season, the son of Frankel will make the short move along Newmarket’s Bury Road to the neighbouring Clarehaven operation.
Having opened his account at Yarmouth earlier in the season, he made the last of three two-year-old appearances for Stoute in Newmarket’s Autumn Stakes, finishing strongly to claim third in the hands of Oisin Murphy.
It was a performance that offers plenty of encouragement for when the youngster returns next spring and it added his name to the smart collection of juveniles assembled by Juddmonte this year – with the leading owners also hoping to have news regarding the future of Arc heroine Bluestocking at some point next week.
“It was a lovely performance at Newmarket and Oisin was very complimentary about him,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for the owners.
“Oisin just felt he was caught for a bit of room and the race developed ahead of him and away from him, so he just gave him an easy ride and he hit the line really strong and his last furlong was his best furlong and he’s definitely a horse with a nice bit of potential for next year.”
Nightwalker can be backed at 50/1 for the Derby with Paddy Power, with a return in an early-season trial in 2025 a possibility if thriving in his new environment.
Mahon continued: “With Sir Michael retiring at the end of year, he has switched to John and Thady Gosden and they are going to get a feel for him now over the winter and we’ll be guided by them in the spring and how he fits into their regime.
“But you would like to think he is a horse who will start off in a Derby trial next year.”
