Derby prospect Nightwalker moving yards with Sir Michael Stoute retirement

Connections feel exciting prospect Nightwalker has the potential to become a Classic contender during his three-year-old season, when he will be overseen by John and Thady Gosden.

The early stages of Nightwalker’s career have been guided by Sir Michael Stoute, but with the great Freemason Lodge handler retiring at the end of the season, the son of Frankel will make the short move along Newmarket’s Bury Road to the neighbouring Clarehaven operation. Having opened his account at Yarmouth earlier in the season, he made the last of three two-year-old appearances for Stoute in Newmarket’s Autumn Stakes, finishing strongly to claim third in the hands of Oisin Murphy. It was a performance that offers plenty of encouragement for when the youngster returns next spring and it added his name to the smart collection of juveniles assembled by Juddmonte this year – with the leading owners also hoping to have news regarding the future of Arc heroine Bluestocking at some point next week.

