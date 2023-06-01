When much of the build up to the 2023 Epsom Derby has been centred around the storm brewing (or should that be rising?) off the track and the murky picture that race itself presents, it seems ironic that we are forecast nothing but resplendent sunshine throughout the day.

As if the day needed any other challenges, the penalty shootout victory of Manchester United in the FA Cup semi final meant the final is to be an all-Manchester affair, on a Saturday much later in the season due to the winter World Cup. A perfect storm indeed, meaning a much earlier than ideal 1.30pm start for the Epsom chapter of ‘Derby Day’.

It would have been hard to have envisage even ten years ago just how more dominant football could become in the sporting pecking order and racing, like other sports has had to give away share of media coverage at a time when other social license challenges were beginning to start up.

Not necessarily the catalyst, but at the heart of continued growth for the beautiful game has been the use of data and its ability to tell a story – before, during and after the match. Once viewed as the preserve of the geek, or those trying to suck the fun out of football, metrics such as Expected Goals (xG) and visualisation of Touch Maps are now embraced by the masses for what they are – a way to neatly summarise what many people who have seen the game ‘know’ and act as backstop for what they may have missed.

High quality data and analysis hasn’t been lacking in racing for a long time, but whereas demand and the way people want to consume it has moved on the industry hasn’t been as quick to react as it could. Being able to understand and engage with racing data is often cited as a barrier to really connecting with the sport and one that must be overcome if challenges with engagement are to be overcome.

The goal of anyone looking at a race prior to the start is usually to either forecast the winner or a horse that is likely to outrun its’ odds, whether you are enjoying the action with a betting interest or not. In many cases, forecasting is hard – usually very hard. In the must read Superforecasting: The Art and Science of Prediction, co Author Philip Tetlock applies the thinking of ancient Greek warrior poet Archilochus “The fox knows many things; the hedgehog one great thing.” to modern day forecasting.

In racing terms, a hedgehog may believe that a horse hailing from a yard in red hot form is all that matters and will act accordingly, whereas a fox will see this information as being an important but not all-encompassing variable in a much larger model. Either way, trying to solve the puzzle combined with the awe of seeing these special animals in action is for most the real allure of racing and one that keeps us coming back.

Many of us aspire to be the fox – trying to pour through the form book, look at stats and keep up to date with the latest trainer quotes and industry news but this can be overwhelming. Especially as part of something that is meant to be fun and a break from the day to day.

Is there an alternative way to present horse racing data in a way that helps us think like a fox and arrive at our own forecast, but doesn’t feel so prohibitively hard or time consuming?

Those who successfully predict the outcomes of racing on a regular basis will either by automated processes or in their head assess several key variables and weight them accordingly, to arrive at a predicted position and ‘true odds’ of that horse’s chance.

The more fox like (and usually more successful) bettor will have a vast array of these variables and will know under which conditions to place more value in some of them than others. For simplicity here, we will narrow these variables down into four basic categories:

Ability: How good has the horse shown itself to be and is it obviously open to more improvement?

Recent Form: How well has the horse been running recently, or is it coming back from a long break?

Race Conditions: How well suited to today’s race will the horse be? This includes the sub variables of going, course, distance as well as the impact of the draw and how the race might be run.

Trainer and Jockey: How well do horses from this stable tend to run and how are they running currently? Is this jockey one of the more successful riders?

Taking rich Timeform data and analysis and distilling this down into simple 0-100 numbers, we will then combine these to form an overall score and a ‘fair’ price for each horse. These can then be used by the reader to shortcut their way to their own forecast and if so inclined a selection for the race.

For those that wanting the puzzle largely ‘solved’ for them, we will then convert the overall scores into an Expected Position (xP) for each horse to help guide where each horse may finish.