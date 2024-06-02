Derby and Oaks analysis | Reflections on City of Troy and Ezeliya

Style of success suggests there could be more to come from City of Troy

Heading into the Derby the big question, following an abject display in the 2000 Guineas and discussions about his physical stature, was whether City of Troy had trained on well enough to get close to the level he achieved as a juvenile when he had brushed his rivals aside in an unbeaten three-race campaign.

However, City of Troy proved every bit as good, and arguably better, than he had looked in the Dewhurst Stakes last season, showing himself to be a colt of rare ability with the rapid move he made early in the straight to propel himself from his position in the pack to the front of the field in little more than a furlong.

So powerful was that surge that, even with stamina to prove, it looked like a matter of how far after City of Troy struck the front, with the winning margin of two and three-quarter lengths probably towards the lower end of expectations given how well he quickened.

There looked to be plenty left in the tank, though, and when his updated Timeform rating is confirmed on Monday morning it is very likely to have the 'p' for likely improvement reattached, raising the prospect that he could well go on and prove himself to be Aidan O'Brien's best ever.

The best performance produced by a horse trained by O'Brien was Hawk Wing whose ten-length demolition in the Lockinge Stakes earned him a Timeform rating of 136, while Galileo has the highest rating from O'Brien's ten Derby winners, earning a figure of 134 for his epic victory over Fantastic Light in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes.

There's still a fair chunk of improvement for City of Troy to find given his updated Timeform rating is likely to be in the mid-to-high 120s, but the style of success means talk of potential greatness is back on the agenda.