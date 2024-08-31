Democracy Dilemma on target in Beverley Bullet | Full report & free video replay

Democracy Dilemma just held on to make every yard of the running in the William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes.
Robert Cowell ran two in the Listed feature on the Westwood, with their fortunes contrasting wilding at the start.
While Tom Eaves and Democracy Dilemma blasted out, stable companion Clarendon House once again threw his chance away by missing the break completely.
By halfway Democracy Dilemma had a break on the field and looked to have a race-winning advantage, with Emaraaty Ana struggling to keep tabs and the rest seemingly beaten.
However, Hollie Doyle got a fair tune out of Albasheer and he began to rattle home.
As the pair crossed the line in unison, it was difficult to see who had their head down at the right time but Democracy Dilemma (8/1) held on by a nose.
Eaves told Racing TV: “He’s very tough at the business end. It didn’t look like there was a lot of pace in the race when going through the form last night, so making the running suited.
“I was given an easy enough lead and for a horse with so much speed going up a hill, I was happy for the first couple of furlongs.
“I did think I’d held on but I didn’t want to be cocky and say anything until I knew.
“An easier race might suit but when there’s not a lot of pace on, he’s a racy horse and he did it fine today. It’s a stiff finish but it suits horses on the front end.
“It’s a good race to win, so thanks to connections for putting me on.”
