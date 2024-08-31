Democracy Dilemma on target in Beverley Bullet | Full report & free video replay

Robert Cowell ran two in the Listed feature on the Westwood, with their fortunes contrasting wilding at the start.

While Tom Eaves and Democracy Dilemma blasted out, stable companion Clarendon House once again threw his chance away by missing the break completely.

By halfway Democracy Dilemma had a break on the field and looked to have a race-winning advantage, with Emaraaty Ana struggling to keep tabs and the rest seemingly beaten.

However, Hollie Doyle got a fair tune out of Albasheer and he began to rattle home.

As the pair crossed the line in unison, it was difficult to see who had their head down at the right time but Democracy Dilemma (8/1) held on by a nose.