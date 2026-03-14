Delighted Jango Baie team to donate Gold Cup prize money to charity

The Barney family – whose horses all have names with the ‘JB’ initials - lost their son James in a car accident at the age of 16.

The duo, speaking after the race to Rishi Persad on ITV Racing, explained that they had originally planned to provide the generous gift had the Nicky Henderson-trained gelding won the Blue Riband event, but will still gift the £132,500 achieved for second to a variety of worthy causes.

Tony explained: “Some of it's going to go to the ROR [Retraining of Racehorses], some of it's going to go to the Jockey's Association [Injured Jockeys Fund], and the rest is going to go to my son's charity [James Barney Foundation].

"All the winnings are going to go there to charity as a thanks for the support that I've had in this business.”

The career-best performance of Jango Baie in Friday’s contest delighted the owners, with Tony explaining that the future looks bright for last year’s Arkle winner.

He said: “I think the story is just beginning as he's the youngest horse in the race with the least experience and I think the performance was amazing.

“When you're up against something like Gaelic Warriors, seven times Grade One winner, and to be where we are today, I think that's phenomenal.”

Donna added: “I'm still shaking like unbelievably but congratulations to the winner, Gaelic Warrior, an amazing horse.

“It wasn’t our year but look out for us next year.”