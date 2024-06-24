Deira Mile ruled out of Irish Derby

The Owen Burrows-trained colt finished fourth in the Futurity Trophy on his final start last season before launching the current campaign with a comfortable four-length victory over 10 furlongs at Windsor to break his maiden.

He then stepped up in trip to a mile and a half for the first time in the Derby at Epsom and was handed a wide draw.

He travelled towards the rear of the field for much of the race before making up ground as they turned for home and reeled in majority of the field to come home a seven-and-a-half-length fourth behind impressive winner City of Troy at odds of 25/1.

But Burrows feels the mile-and-three-quarters trip of the St Leger will suit his charge better than a mile and a half at the Curragh.