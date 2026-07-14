Deauville, Haydock and Ascot all options for Venetian Sun

Karl Burke’s charge defied concerns about her showing signs of coming into season and the fast ground to chase home Comanche Brave. She’d previously won the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot on a lively surface but her Sandy Lane success at Haydock with ease underfoot remains her best performance to date on Timeform ratings.

Patrick Veitch, advisor to the filly’s owner Tony Bloom, told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We were absolutely delighted. As was very clear we were a bit concerned about the ground, well very concerned about the ground in terms of her getting to her absolute best. We got away with it in the Commonwealth Cup but against the best all-ages we had our doubts. We decided to run and she’s run an outstanding second. When we get back to that easier ground, you saw what we did at Haydock to Division and Spicy Marg, who proved themselves Group One horses next time, she slaughtered them.

“We think potentially she’s a once in a generation filly who’s going to put some serious performances up when she gets back to slightly easier ground. We might to go France (for the Prix Maurice de Gheest) over six-and-a-half furlongs in August then we’ve got the Haydock Sprint Cup which leads nicely into the Sprint at Ascot on Champions Day.”