Dawn rises to the challenge in Loughbrown Stakes at the Curragh

Dawn Rising battled to success in the Comer Group International Loughbrown Stakes as part of a treble for Dylan Browne McMonagle at the Curragh.

Trained by Joseph O’Brien and owned by JP McManus, the Galileo seven-year-old has taken part in some high-class contests both over hurdles and on the Flat. Third in the Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle in 2023 and then third in the Irish St Leger later the same year, the bay has been a consistent and versatile performer for the yard. Last seen finishing a good fifth in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket, he was a 6/4 shot under McMonagle at Group Three level at the Curragh. He was ridden patiently as Aidan O’Brien’s Lily Hart led, but as the race progressed Dawn Rising began to reel her in and was resolute to take a half-length success.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Frank Berry, racing manager for McManus, said: “He was good and tough. He ran a good race in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket and this race suited him as they went a good pace and he stayed on best up the straight. “Hopefully he’ll be back for those sorts of races next year and he’s run at Royal Ascot the last couple of years. “The handicapper may have caught up with him a bit, but he’ll be competitive in those Group Threes. “It’s hard to get those sort of horses. He doesn’t mind the ground, whether it is good or heavy, and hasn’t lost any of his enthusiasm.” McMonagle’s afternoon started on a high note when he teamed up with Joseph O’Brien to take the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden aboard Kibris at 5/1 and in the Curragh On Course Bookmakers Premier Handicap, he was the winner aboard Mark Fahey’s 14/1 chance Rhythm King.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

William Haggas’ much-loved Hamish gave connections another reason to be proud when winning the Curragh On Course Bookmakers Finale Stakes. The eight-year-old is a seasoned campaigner with eight Group Three titles to his name and was most recently seen finishing just half a length behind Francis-Henri Graffard’s King George winner Goliath in the Prix du Conseil de Paris. His Curragh assignment was a step down in grade to Listed level and he was the 10/11 favourite under Richard Kingscote, but those odds were made to look perfectly justified as he cantered to an easy five-length win. “I think that’s what we wanted to see and what we know he can do. We got a nice run around from a good draw,” the rider said. “Mr Haggas asked me to be handy. He did ask me not to be in front too long, so that bit was not ideal, but he got his head down and did everything right. That ground is what they look for with him. “He’s mixed it with some very good stayers and has been a very good servant. The Haggas family are very fond of him.”