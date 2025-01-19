David Power Jockeys' Cup: Skelton 10/11 to lift cup

Harry Skelton took advantage of a three-day weekend of ITV Racing action to extend his lead in the £1.5million David Power Jockeys' Cup.
Skelton went into Friday's racing 12 points ahead, and after victories (10 points each) aboard Panic Attack and Protektorat, boosted by a couple of thirds (six points) with Knickerbockerglory and Punta Del Este, the 2021 Champion Jockey brought the curtain down on the Berkshire Winter Million meeting with a 30-point cushion over his nearest pursuer, Sam Twiston-Davies.
It was a frustrating few days for Harry Cobden, who failed to bag a winner in any of the qualifying races despite some well-fancied rides, but he can be pleased with his 30-point haul and he moved up into joint-third place, alongside Nico de Boinville, who added 24 to his own tally with a couple of big race victories aboard Secret Squirrel and Jonbon.
It was a similar story for Twiston-Davies who, despite failing to register a winner, scored 18 points across the three days. That’s enough to see him hold on to second spot, but Cobden and de Boinville are snapping at his heels, just six points behind.
Gavin Sheehan was the weekend’s other major mover. His victory aboard Terresita on Saturday combined with a couple of fourth-placed finishes on Friday, saw him take home 18 points and end the weekend in sixth, 24 points behind Sean Bowen.
David Power Jockeys' Cup betting
10/11 Harry Skelton
5/2 Harry Cobden
4/1 Nico de Boinville
7/1 Sam Twiston-Davies
20/1 Sean Bowen
33/1 Paul Townend
