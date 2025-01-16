David Power Jockeys' Cup preview: Pivotal weekend ahead at Ascot and Windsor

The action kicks off on Friday with Windsor hosting the first of the three-day Berkshire Winter Million meeting and Skelton, Twiston-Davies, de Boinville and Cobden will all be in attendance.

Harry Skelton currently tops the table with Sam Twiston-Davies not far behind in second, and Nico de Boinville and Harry Cobden lurking in third and fourth.

It’s Ilovethenightlife for Twiston-Davies who has made a bright start to life over fences and could be in with a shout returned to handicap company after finding a listed race too hot last at Warwick last month.

Cobden rides Game On For Glory for Lucy Wadham who responded well to the cheekpieces being refitted to win at Cheltenham last time but she’s up 5lb in the weights and will need to pull out more from a career high mark.

A competitive handicap with Skelton, Twiston-Davies and Cobden all in action and a good chance for the current leader to get some points on the board with his mount, Panic Attack , seemingly laid out for this race. Formally trained by David Pipe, she has some strong form over fences and after two hurdles runs over inadequate trips for Skelton, she returns to the larger obstacles now and looks well handicapped back up to two-and-a-half miles.

The first race with points on the line and Harry Cobden will be licking his lips as he gets the leg-up on the favourite Caldwell Potter , with his title rivals all watching on from the sidelines. The grey jumped superbly and lost nothing in defeat at Cheltenham last time and with this drop back to two miles looking in his favour, Cobden will be eyeing a 10-point haul.

This represents the first chance for Nico de Boinville to register some points, and a good chance at that. He rides Iberico Lord who reverts to hurdles after taking a fall at Ascot and last year’s Betfair Hurdle winner looks a big danger getting weight from most of his rivals.

Cobden’s mount, Blueking D'oroux, left the impression he was stretched by the three-mile trip in the Long Walk Hurdle so will appreciate this drop back in distance and can be expected to go close in these calmer waters.

Which Langer Dan will turn up? If it’s the one who won the Coral Cup twice and ran Impaire Et Passe and Bob Olinger close at Aintree, then this is probably 10 points in the bag for Harry Skelton. But if it’s the one who barely beat Flight Deck on his comeback and trailed home last in the Relkeel Hurdle, then it’s more likely a duck egg. It is hard to tell.

A cracking race to bring the curtain down at Winsdor and a fiercely competitive handicap hurdle.

Harry Cobden looked furious when Kabral Du Mathan got done by Fiercly Proud in a photo at Ascot last time, much to the delight of Value Bet readers, and he’ll be hoping to gain some compensation here on this unexposed five-year-old.

De Boinville’s mount, Secret Squirrel, was in the process of running a mighty race before coming down at the third last in the same contest and he can finish in the points if he can channel his energy a bit more efficiently. You should be able to spot him easy enough – look out for the blonde mohawk.

Harry Skelton gets back on board Knickerbockerglory after beating Nemean Lion in the mud at Sandown last month where he dictated things from the front. He’s unlikely to get his own way this time though and the ground probably isn’t soft enough for him either – he really wants it bottomless.

There’s points up for grabs at Market Rasen on Friday too, and Sean Bowen is heading there with a couple of decent chances. Currently sat in fifth on 134, Bowen will be hoping to add to that tally aboard Grandads Cottage, who seems likely to go off favourite for the Middle Distance Chase Series Veterans' Handicap Chase at 13:25, and Queenofthejukebox in the Listed Bumper at 15:10, who finished fourth in a hot race at Aintree on debut before winning easily at Wetherby last time.

With the top four going head-to-head at Windsor, this could be a chance for Bowen to make up some ground.