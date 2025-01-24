David Power Jockeys' Cup preview: Big weekend ahead of Doncaster and Cheltenham Trials Day

The ITV cameras head to Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday where over 250 points will be up for grabs in the race to lift the £1.5million David Power Jockeys' Cup.
Harry Skelton heads to Doncaster and will be hoping the long journey north pays off with three good rides, while his title rivals opt to take each other on in the Cotswolds.
13:15 Cheltenham JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2)
Originally down as the first race on the card and not on the ITV running order, but a late schedule change means there’s points up for grabs in this Grade 2 now, and no one will be more pleased than San Twiston-Davies who gets the leg up on East India Dock. An 18-length winner of the Prestbury Juvenile Hurdle here in November, a repeat of that effort would make him hard to beat and Twiston-Davies will be hoping to kick the day off with a 10 point haul.
Harry Cobden has an interesting ride aboard Sauvignon who is having his first run in the UK. He won a Listed race in France last June, beating Sony Bill who is now with Willie Mullins and placed in a Grade 2 recently, and he could be the main danger to the favourite if replicating his French form on his first run for Paul Nicholls.
13:50 Cheltenham: Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase
Another solid chance for Cobden to bag some points here as he is reunited with course specialist Ginny’s Destiny. He won three times here last season, and was second in Grade 1 company, so for all he does need to bounce back after two disappointing runs, he has everything in place to do exactly that with the track, trip and ground all in his favour.
Sean Bowen has a good record when riding for John McConnell and they team up with Moon D'orange, who Matt Brocklebank makes a strong case for here, while Twiston-Davies will be hoping to pick up some pieces on Torn And Frayed who is likely to be sent off as one of the outsiders and will need to sharpen up his usually sticky jumping.
14:25 Betfair Cotswold Chase
This looks an excellent opportunity for Charlie Deutsch, currently sat in seventh place on 92, to bag 10 points aboard L’Homme Presse. Fourth in the Gold Cup and third in the King George, he’s 8 lb clear on the Timeform ratings and Deutsch will be disappointed if he’s not winning this.
Nico de Boinville’s mount, Chantry House, bounced back to something like his best to win here on New Year’s Day but he’s in the veteran stage of his career now, aged 11, and with Cobden’s ride, Stage Star, stepping up significantly in distance as he looks to rediscover some form, they’re surely playing for places behind Deutsch and L’Homme Presse.
15:00 Cheltenham: Unibet Hurdle
Probably the easiest 10 points Nico de Boinville will ever register with the superstar, Constitution Hill, miles clear on the ratings and 1/10 make it a perfect 10/10.
15:35 Cheltenham: Betfair Cleeve Hurdle (Grade 2)
A chance for Sean Bowen (fifth on 140) to claw back some points on those above him as Strong Leader looks to get back on track after pulling up in the Long Walk Hurdle, won by the reposing Crambo (Jonathan Burke), last time. He’s had a wind op since then and would be a massive player here if getting back to the form of his Grade 1 win at Aintree last year.
It's another good scoring chance for Twiston-Davies with the tough and reliable Gowel Road looking to go one place better after a gallant second to Lucky Place last time. A prolific points scorer, he’s filled the runner-up spot on his last four starts and that form puts him in with a big shout getting 6 lb off Crambo and Strong Leader.
Skelton’s Doncaster raid
The current leader on 214 has three solid chances to pull away from his persuers, starting with Calico in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Handicap Chase at 13:30. He was disappointing at Cheltenham last time with his usual cheekpieces left off but he’s a course and distance winner and is just the type to bounce back with the headgear back on.
His next ride comes with Kateira who is likely to be a short-priced favourite for the Grade 2 Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle after finishing fifth behind Crambo at Ascot last time. That’s the best form on offer here back against her own sex, but she does have stamina questions to answer over this three-mile trip.
And Skelton’s final opportunity to bag some valuable points comes in the Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase at 15:15 where he partners Snipe. The eight-year-old was narrowly beaten by Val Dancer last time who gave the form an almighty boost when winning the Welsh Grand National on his next start and he looks to have a decent each-way chance in a competitive race from a 3 lb higher mark.
David Power Jockeys' Cup betting
- 8/11 Harry Skelton
- 7/2 Harry Cobden
- 4/1 Nico de Boinville
- 7/1 Sam Twiston-Davies
- 20/1 Sean Bowen
- 33/1 Paul Townend
Bet here with Paddy Power: https://www.paddypower.com/horse-racing?tab=specials
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.