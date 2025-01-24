David Power Jockeys' Cup preview: Big weekend ahead of Doncaster and Cheltenham Trials Day

Harry Skelton heads to Doncaster and will be hoping the long journey north pays off with three good rides, while his title rivals opt to take each other on in the Cotswolds.

Originally down as the first race on the card and not on the ITV running order, but a late schedule change means there’s points up for grabs in this Grade 2 now, and no one will be more pleased than San Twiston-Davies who gets the leg up on East India Dock. An 18-length winner of the Prestbury Juvenile Hurdle here in November, a repeat of that effort would make him hard to beat and Twiston-Davies will be hoping to kick the day off with a 10 point haul.

Harry Cobden has an interesting ride aboard Sauvignon who is having his first run in the UK. He won a Listed race in France last June, beating Sony Bill who is now with Willie Mullins and placed in a Grade 2 recently, and he could be the main danger to the favourite if replicating his French form on his first run for Paul Nicholls.

Another solid chance for Cobden to bag some points here as he is reunited with course specialist Ginny’s Destiny. He won three times here last season, and was second in Grade 1 company, so for all he does need to bounce back after two disappointing runs, he has everything in place to do exactly that with the track, trip and ground all in his favour.

Sean Bowen has a good record when riding for John McConnell and they team up with Moon D'orange, who Matt Brocklebank makes a strong case for here, while Twiston-Davies will be hoping to pick up some pieces on Torn And Frayed who is likely to be sent off as one of the outsiders and will need to sharpen up his usually sticky jumping.

This looks an excellent opportunity for Charlie Deutsch, currently sat in seventh place on 92, to bag 10 points aboard L’Homme Presse. Fourth in the Gold Cup and third in the King George, he’s 8 lb clear on the Timeform ratings and Deutsch will be disappointed if he’s not winning this.

Nico de Boinville’s mount, Chantry House, bounced back to something like his best to win here on New Year’s Day but he’s in the veteran stage of his career now, aged 11, and with Cobden’s ride, Stage Star, stepping up significantly in distance as he looks to rediscover some form, they’re surely playing for places behind Deutsch and L’Homme Presse.

Probably the easiest 10 points Nico de Boinville will ever register with the superstar, Constitution Hill, miles clear on the ratings and 1/10 make it a perfect 10/10.