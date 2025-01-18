David Power Jockeys' Cup: Nico de Boinville gets Power points for Jonbon

With seven qualifying races ahead of us, it was the Grade 2 Mares’ Hurdle which got us under way; the prize going the way of the Dan Skelton-trained Take No Chances, who lowered the colours of hot-favourite Kargese. It wasn’t the competition leader Harry Skelton in the saddle however, as he'd headed to Haydock, but instead Kielan Woods proved to be the beneficiary, toughing out victory to claim the first 10 points on offer on the day.

That decision to travel North must have quickly become an even more frustrating one for Harry Skelton, as just a few minutes later, the 1/3 favourite Royal Infantry failed to fire in the Grade 2 Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock; the pair finishing a well held 4th, picking up just 4 points when much more must’ve felt likely pre-race. It was Ryan Mania who took top marks in that contest on board Dedicated Hero, for Sandy Thomson.

Skelton did add a further 6 points to his tally before the day was out though, finishing third in the SkyBet Cheltenham Non-Runner No Bet Handicap Hurdle on Punta Del Este. Those 10 points secured on Saturday took Skelton’s overall tally to 204, as he became the first jockey to go beyond the 200 point mark in the competition.

Another jockey towards the head of the David Power Jockeys’ Cup standings, Sam Twiston-Davies, also picked up 10 points after a couple of placed efforts, preventing the gap to the current table topper widening.

The highlight of the day of course, the Clarence House was won in dominant style by Jonbon, who took his tally of Grade 1 victories to nine for Nicky Henderson, giving Nico de Boinville a further 10 points; his only points on the day, which took him to a total of 178, placing him joint-second with Harry Cobden.

Saturday’s round leader, despite failing to land a winner, went the way of Paul Townend, who with two second placed efforts, Kargese and Energumene, ended the day with 16 points, two ahead of Bryan Carver. His total score now at 42.