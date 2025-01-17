David Power Jockeys' Cup: Cobden closes gap

Harry Cobden closed the gap on Harry Skelton in the £1.5million David Power Jockeys' Cup at Windsor on Friday.

Cobden started the day in fourth on 148, but a 22-point haul saw him climb the table and head into the weekend in second, 24 points behind leader Skelton. His day got off to a slightly disappointing start as 4/6 favourite Caldwell Potter had to settle for second behind the impressive Gidleigh Park, but it was still a valuable eight points in the bag. Skelton struck back with an emphatic win in the mares' handicap chase aboard Panic Attack, earning an easy 10 points, and taking his tally to 188. Cobden had to settle for the places again as Blueking D'oroux claimed fourth in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle, but it was six points more than Skelton could manage as he and Langer Dan trailed home a distant last. Skelton gave his ride, Knickerbockerglory, a peach from the front in the final qualifying race of the day but he couldn’t resist the late surge of Secret Squirrel under Nico de Boinville, who ended the day in third, leapfrogging Sam Twiston-Davies, with victory in the last. Cobden got Kabral Du Mathan up for second, beating Skelton by a head, to end the day on 170.

How things stand following Friday's action

The action rolls on to Saturday with points up for grabs at Ascot and Haydock... 13:40 Ascot: BetMGM Mares' Hurdle (Grade 2) Paul Townend is sat on just 26 points currently, but is as high as sixth in the betting with Paddy Power to lift the Cup, and this looks a good opportunity for the Irishman to add another 10 points to his haul aboard Kargese. She was banging heads with the likes of Majborough and Sir Gino last season and this looks much calmer waters for her return. Sam Twiston-Davies will be looking to pick up any scraps aboard Casa No Mento who reverts to hurdles after finishing fourth on her chasing debut last time and could finish in the points if she can get back to the form of her Listed win at Punchestown in May, Nico de Boinville gets the leg-up on Pawapuri who will be one of the outsiders. She’s yet to really fire in two runs this season and has quite a bit to find on the ratings, even on her best form, so any points for de Boinville will be seen as a bonus.

14:15 Ascot: bet365 Handicap Chase Harry Cobden’s first chance to register some points on Saturday as he is reunited with the talented, but quirky, Hitman. He’s not the easiest to win with – he’s not got his head in front since November 2022 – but he’s got some strong form in the book and has the ability to finish in the points if he’s on a going day. He’s finished in the first four in five of his last nine starts, without winning, but features among Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet selections. 14:50 Ascot: BetMGM Holloway's Handicap Hurdle A fiercely competitive handicap hurdle where de Boinville and Twiston-Davies go head-to-head. De Boinville is on the more fancied of the two runners with Doddiethegreat who needs to bounce back after disappointing on his chasing debut and pulling up after being hampered early on back over hurdles last time, but there's no doubting he's well handicapped on the form of his fourth in last season's Betfair Hurdle. It could be a tricky ride for Twiston-Davies as Moveit Like Minnie has run out twice this season, but those were both when running over fences and he seemed much happier back over hurdles last time, and he's not without an each-way chance. 15:32 Ascot: Clarence House Chase (Grade 1) Saturday’s big clash between Jonbon (Nico de Boinville) and Energumene (Paul Townend) who have won a remarkable 13 Grade 1 chases between them. Energumene sets the standard on the Timeform ratings, but can he replicate his peak efforts now at the age of 11? The younger legs of Jonbon will be hoping not and the nine-year-old will be looking to take the scalp of the dual Champion Chase winner on route to Cheltenham for a tilt at that title himself. It’s a race you don’t want to miss.

Skelton at Haydock But where is Harry Skelton, I hear you ask? The current Cup leader is heading to Haydock on Saturday with two chances to increase his lead – the first coming in the 13:55 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle aboard Royal Infantry. He finished best of the British in last season's Champion Bumper and will be a short-priced favourite to make it three from three over hurdles on Saturday. The second comes in the 15:05 Sky Bet Cheltenham Non-Runner No Bet Handicap Hurdle where Skelton rides another fancied runner, Punta Del Este. He stayed on well from off the pace to finish fifth in a good race here last time and another bold show looks on the cards off the same mark, with this step up in trip likely to suit.

David Power Jockeys' Cup odds 10/11 Harry Skelton 5/2 Harry Cobden 4/1 Nico de Boinville 7/1 Sam Twiston-Davies 20/1 Sean Bowen 33/1 Paul Townend Paddy Power odds can be found here: https://www.paddypower.com/horse-racing?tab=specials