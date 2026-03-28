David Ord on why Dan Skelton stands on the cusp of first trainers' title

“What’s the trainers’ title look like now?” he asked.

And despite a week in which the reigning champions have saddled eight winners, won the Unibet Champion Hurdle, BetMGM Champion Chase and Boodles Gold Cup, they are still seemingly staring down the barrel of mission impossible.

Because Dan Skelton has channelled his inner Denman, relentless, remorseless, doing everything in is power to get the prize in the bag before the riches of spring arrive.

And my, has he delivered.