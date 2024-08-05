David Ord on two more exciting two-year-olds for Godlolphin

And for me it was two potentially very smart Charlie Appleby two-year-olds winning the second races of their careers at Newmarket.

The son of Lope De Vega had overcome greenness to run out a comfortable winner of a Yarmouth novice on debut, beating Ultrasoul a length. Closely related to Earthlight, it was clear the experience wouldn’t be lost on him – he did little in front – and clearly he had progressed when we saw him next.

He shouldered a seven pounds penalty at HQ and looked a colt of considerable potential as he travelled powerfully and, after engaging top gear, pulled two lengths clear of 550,000 euro breeze-up purchase Realign, who was making his racecourse debut.

The Timeform report on the performance concluded “he's ready and able for a pattern race next time”.

He’s in the Gimcrack at York, National Stakes at the Curragh and Mill Reef at Newbury. No doubt a Middle Park entry will follow this week too. He’s quick, exciting, and shouldn’t be underestimated wherever he turns up next.

And neither should the team’s Saturday winner – Desert Flower.

There’s little chance of that given she’s already 12/1 for the Betfred 1000 Guineas with Paddy Power and Betfair (Sky Bet go 14s) but watch the replay below of what she did on Saturday.