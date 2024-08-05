David Ord on two more exciting two-year-olds for Godlolphin

As you come up for air after a hectic week of Goodwood and Galway action it’s time to take a pause and have a look at what you might have missed elsewhere.
And for me it was two potentially very smart Charlie Appleby two-year-olds winning the second races of their careers at Newmarket.
First up was Shadow Of Light in Friday evening’s British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.
The son of Lope De Vega had overcome greenness to run out a comfortable winner of a Yarmouth novice on debut, beating Ultrasoul a length. Closely related to Earthlight, it was clear the experience wouldn’t be lost on him – he did little in front – and clearly he had progressed when we saw him next.
He shouldered a seven pounds penalty at HQ and looked a colt of considerable potential as he travelled powerfully and, after engaging top gear, pulled two lengths clear of 550,000 euro breeze-up purchase Realign, who was making his racecourse debut.
The Timeform report on the performance concluded “he's ready and able for a pattern race next time”.
He’s in the Gimcrack at York, National Stakes at the Curragh and Mill Reef at Newbury. No doubt a Middle Park entry will follow this week too. He’s quick, exciting, and shouldn’t be underestimated wherever he turns up next.
And neither should the team’s Saturday winner – Desert Flower.
There’s little chance of that given she’s already 12/1 for the Betfred 1000 Guineas with Paddy Power and Betfair (Sky Bet go 14s) but watch the replay below of what she did on Saturday.
True, she didn’t have much to beat in the Turners EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes and was sent off a 1/4 favourite, but the the way she went through the race, hit the front on the bridle and then quickened six-and-a-half lengths clear of Dash Of Azure was impressive. Very impressive.
The Fillies’ Mile is an obvious autumn target for the daughter of Night Of Thunder who had impressed in the parade ring and racecourse on debut when winning at the July Meeting.
She looks ready for whatever test connections throw her way next time.
