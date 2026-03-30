Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord

David Ord on the Gladness Stakes defeat of Aidan O'Brien's one-time 2000 Guineas favourite Albert Einstein

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Mon March 30, 2026 · 5 min ago

I’ve often marvelled at how trainers manage to take seemingly significant defeats in their stride.

Take Aidan O’Brien, for example. What was going through his mind two-and-a-half furlongs out in the Gladness Stakes at the weekend?

The tempo increases, the camera angle changes to a side-on view and push all of a sudden is very much coming to shove for Albert Einstein.

And the brilliant speed he’d talked of on the Ballydoyle gallops is missing. In three strides it was clear he was going to be beaten - and well beaten at that. Two minutes later and the Betfred 2000 Guineas favourite is a 25/1 chance for the Newmarket Classic and there’s no stampede to Oddschecker to find out who is offering said price.

The handler, dressed for the elements, is on Racing TV soon afterwards and the plane ticket to Cambridgeshire on the first Saturday of May is cancelled.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=16&bid=1487
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING