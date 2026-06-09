David Menuisier set to turn to Oisin Murphy for Inis Mor ride

Oisin Murphy is in line to ride Inis Mor for David Menuisier in Sunday's Prix de Diane at Chantilly.

David Menuisier's charge finished fourth in the Nell Gwyn on her reappearance and down the field in the Betfred 1000 Guineas but was back to winning ways last time, stepped up to ten furlongs in the Fitzdares Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood. Saffie Osborne was in the saddle that day. The trainer told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “She's been absolutely grand since. She didn’t have a hard race at Goodwood and came out of it absolutely beautifully. We feel it makes sense to give it a try in the Diane, we think the circumstances of the race will suit her, the trip, the track and also hopefully the pace.