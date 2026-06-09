David Menuisier set to turn to Oisin Murphy for Inis Mor ride

Oisin Murphy is in line to ride Inis Mor for David Menuisier in Sunday's Prix de Diane at Chantilly.
David Menuisier's charge finished fourth in the Nell Gwyn on her reappearance and down the field in the Betfred 1000 Guineas but was back to winning ways last time, stepped up to ten furlongs in the Fitzdares Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood.
Saffie Osborne was in the saddle that day.
The trainer told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “She's been absolutely grand since. She didn’t have a hard race at Goodwood and came out of it absolutely beautifully. We feel it makes sense to give it a try in the Diane, we think the circumstances of the race will suit her, the trip, the track and also hopefully the pace.
“There’s usually a lot of pace in the race but this year it is quite difficult to know who is going to line up. It will depend on what Aidan declares to set the pace really.
“The Ribblesdale was also in the equation but I feel much more comfortable keeping her at this trip now. She shows a tremendous amount of pace. The other day she had to make her move nearly three furlongs out, she started creeping three furlongs out which is very hard to do at Goodwood.
“I think if they had gone quicker earlier she would have won easier and maybe shown she could go further in time. They went so slow and really started to race three furlongs out so she had to sustain the effort over three furlongs so probably was tired the other day by the line.
“It looks like Oisin Murphy will be riding.”
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