Day 1: Rosallion responds well in SJP

The three-year-old milers 'decider' went the way of the Irish Guineas hero and Newmarket runner-up Rosallion. With the three main Guineas winners in the field, as well as a pair that had won at the highest level at two and another couple that were unbeaten and progressive this year, the line-up was about as representative as it could have been. The race was a fair one, run at a sound gallop, the one negative about the form the fact that the Two Thousand Guineas winner Notable Speech clearly didn't give his running.

Unquestionable set the pace, tracked by his stable-companion Henry Longfellow, with the Poulains winner Metropolitan racing in third. The race was set up nicely for Henry Longfellow and he looked set to take the catching when he kicked on early in the straight; Rosallion conceded first run and had to wriggle his way through, but responded well once in the clear. He probably deserves a shade extra credit. Metropolitan, whose classic-winning form looked a bit below the level of the other principals beforehand, was a creditable if one-paced third.

The first two, nicely clear, deserve crediting with improvement, though it's probably no more than form of an average running and whether the winner's effort was quite as good as Notable Speech's at Newmarket is open to doubt. That form had been working out well, as the winner again showed, but Notable Speech just wasn't at the top of his game. He wasn't ideally positioned, but that he was unable to sustain his run in the final furlong suggested there was more to it. It's possible firmer ground wasn't ideal.