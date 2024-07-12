David Cleary reaction to the Falmouth Stakes

Porta Fortuna made short work of her opponents in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes, the first of two Group 1 events at the Newmarket July Festival. Sent off at odds on, she gave her supporters hardly an anxious moment, firmly in control approaching the final furlong. Her cause was helped by a dismal run from the unreliable Running Lion, but wouldn't have been troubled by that filly even were she on song.

This wasn't a strong renewal of the Falmouth overall, with questions against most of Porta Fortuna's rivals, just a couple of them having been even runner-up at the highest level. Porta Fortuna, by contrast had already won twice in Group 1 company and been narrowly touched off in the Guineas. She probably didn't have to improve much if at all to score as she did.

Porta Fortuna was the first successful favourite in the Falmouth since Alpha Centauri, another to be following up a Coronation Stakes win, in 2018. Alpha Centauri, an outstanding winner of the Falmouth, was good enough to beat the colts in the Jacques Le Marois later that summer. Porta Fortuna isn't yet of a class to match that achievement, but is very likeable and consistent. Races like the Matron and Sun Chariot are likely to afford her good chances to add to her tally before the season is done.