David Cleary reaction to Sun Chariot Stakes

It might have attracted the smallest field for the race since 2005, but this year's Sun Chariot looked fascinating on paper and didn't disappoint, the well-backed favourite Tamfana finally putting it all together at the highest level, under a textbook ride from Colin Keane.

Tamfana sat close to the pacemaker Darnation, travelling smoothly and racing the most economically of the principal contenders. Sent on over two furlongs out, Tamfana picked up well when shaken up and was always in control thereafter. Her performance looks well up to standard for the race.; she wouldn't be out of place if she takes her chance against all comers in the Queen Elizabeth II at Ascot in two weeks.

The multiple Group 1 winner Inspiral, who was fussy and began to sweat up in the paddock, ran as well as she has all year, sticking to her task after fluffing the start and taking time to settle held up. She's been a grand servant to connections.

See The Fire was also keen, but was rather done for pace