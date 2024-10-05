Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
What Timeform said about the big-race action
What Timeform said about the big-race action

David Cleary reaction to Sun Chariot Stakes

By David Cleary
15:20 · SAT October 05, 2024

Timeform's man at the course David Cleary with his early thoughts on Tamfana's Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes victory.

It might have attracted the smallest field for the race since 2005, but this year's Sun Chariot looked fascinating on paper and didn't disappoint, the well-backed favourite Tamfana finally putting it all together at the highest level, under a textbook ride from Colin Keane.

Tamfana sat close to the pacemaker Darnation, travelling smoothly and racing the most economically of the principal contenders. Sent on over two furlongs out, Tamfana picked up well when shaken up and was always in control thereafter. Her performance looks well up to standard for the race.; she wouldn't be out of place if she takes her chance against all comers in the Queen Elizabeth II at Ascot in two weeks.

The multiple Group 1 winner Inspiral, who was fussy and began to sweat up in the paddock, ran as well as she has all year, sticking to her task after fluffing the start and taking time to settle held up. She's been a grand servant to connections.

See The Fire was also keen, but was rather done for pace

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING