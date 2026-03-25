David Casey nominates his main Grand National fancy among Willie Mullins contenders

Assistant trainer David Casey has nominated the horse he thinks could have the best chance among Willie Mullins' 2026 Randox Grand National contenders.

The Mullins team looks likely to be numerically very strong again on April 11, with nine horses from the Closutton yard currently inside the top 34 following this week's latest forfeit stage. The British and Irish champion trainer Mullins has won the famous four and a quarter-mile contest three times in total, including the past two editions courtesy of I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett, with Casey quite sweet on one of the returning heroes this time around. Regarding the squad in general, Casey told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "I'm going to say maybe six or seven off the top of my head. Nick Rockett, Grangeclare West, I Am Maximus, Captain Cody will run, High Class Hero is in the mix, Lecky Watson is in the mix, so is Quai De Bourbon, I think he will probably run as well. "They're all guaranteed to get in at the moment."