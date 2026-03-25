David Casey nominates his main Grand National fancy among Willie Mullins contenders

Assistant trainer David Casey has nominated the horse he thinks could have the best chance among Willie Mullins' 2026 Randox Grand National contenders.
The Mullins team looks likely to be numerically very strong again on April 11, with nine horses from the Closutton yard currently inside the top 34 following this week's latest forfeit stage.
The British and Irish champion trainer Mullins has won the famous four and a quarter-mile contest three times in total, including the past two editions courtesy of I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett, with Casey quite sweet on one of the returning heroes this time around.
Regarding the squad in general, Casey told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "I'm going to say maybe six or seven off the top of my head. Nick Rockett, Grangeclare West, I Am Maximus, Captain Cody will run, High Class Hero is in the mix, Lecky Watson is in the mix, so is Quai De Bourbon, I think he will probably run as well.
"They're all guaranteed to get in at the moment."
Having been on the sidelines since providing Patrick Mullins with a sensational moment in last year's National, Nick Rockett made a recent reappearance at Down Royal when finishing third to Gerri Colombe at Down Royal and Casey was encouraged by what he saw.
"I think the ground on the day was quite dry," said Casey. "And we knew he'd probably need the run going in there. So I was delighted with the way he finished after the race.
"The fact he looked like to take a blow around the third or fourth-last and came off the bridle a little bit, but kept galloping well at the end."
As for his own personal fancy as the Mullins team seeks a third straight success in the race, Casey said: "Looking at the last couple of years, I think I Am Maximus definitely has to be in the mix. And obviously Grangeclare West as well, who looked a fraction unlucky last year.
"I Am Maximus won it two years ago as was second last year, I think he's probably had a stronger preparation this year. So maybe him, even though he's got a top weight, I think looking at the last couple of years it looks like the top weights can now be involved."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.