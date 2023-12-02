Datsalrightgino wins Coral Gold Cup at Newbury; report, reaction and free replay.

The winning distances were three and three quarter lengths and six and a half lengths.

Mahler Mission, who lost both of his front shoes during the race, was a clear second and followed home by Monbeg Genius, Eldorado Allen and Cloudy Glen. The winner's stablemate, Ga Law, also outran his odds in seventh.

Datsalrightgino went on by two lengths at the last and ran on strongly for Gavin Sheehan to lift the famous trophy having passed every rival.

Cloudy Glen and Shakem Up'Arry still led out of the back straight but were passed by Mahler Mission three from home but he was quickly joined by Datsalrightgino who had slipped up the inside.

The pair were soon joined at the head of affairs by the veteran Cloudy Glen and that trio remained in front for the remainder of the first circuit.

The field got off at the second time of asking and were led into the first by top-weight Ahoy Senor and Shakem Up'Arry, who pecked at the second.

Datsalrightgino is in his second season over fences and was winning his third chase on his first attempt beyond an extended two and a half miles; justifying Sheehan's view that a longer trip would bring about improvement.

The seven-year-old signed off for the last campaign with victory at Ayr in the Grade 2 Future Champion Novices' Chase but had cut little ice on his return to action in the Old Roan at Aintree.

Sheehan, who had been due to ride on Newcastle's abandoned card, joked: "The plan was for Newcastle to be off!

"It's amazing how things work out. I did think this lad had the chance with the ground, the ground came right for us thankfully, everything worked out a treat. I've been telling Jamie (Snowden) that we'd be better off up in trip; he dosses through a race and late on is when he finally comes good and I was praying that was going to happen today because I wasn't going.

"I was jumping brilliant but I was just behind the bridle and never got onto the bridle where I was like I'm finally in control, I was always a bit chasing, but his jumping was just unreal.

"I thought we went a good gallop, a really strong gallop, and it was just be close enough turning in. Down along the side was when I started getting a little bit closer; I winged the fourth last, the third last and then I was ' ooh I'm getting there a little too early'.

"I nursed away down to the second last and keep his mind on it down to the last and that was the only one that he put in a short one at and he was very quick at it from there and I knew I was always going to win.

"Early on I don't think he liked being crowded but I felt we probably had more room down the inside than we would in the middle and he does normally jump left and hang left, even though he's a lot straighter this year. That was just an absolute joy.

"When I turned in I knew I had a good chance but you don't know because you're stepping up in trip but the further I was going, the more confident I was getting.

"It is very special, Jamie's a great boss and is a great friend and everything as well. He's got a great team down there and they're probably heading out tonight for a couple of drinks and to celebrate it.

"It means a lot, it means everything. I'm not crying now but I would have been crying if Newcastle had been on!"

A dream come true

"It's a dream come true," said Snowden, "It's wonderful.

"As children we used to come and watch the race here and it's obviously local to Lambourn so a sort of home fixture as it were. I was lucky enough to work for Nicky (Henderson) when Trabolgan won it so to be standing here in the winner's enclosure is a dream come true.

"It is one of the biggest handicaps of the season in my mind. We all want three mile chasers and to have a horse good enough to go and win it like that is really something.

“These big handicaps are very hard to win and fair play to the whole team. He’s not short of speed and we’ve been mainly campaigning over two miles as a novice chaser and he improved 20lb and Gavin said ‘I can’t wait to go up to three miles’. He was right, that was the first time up at three miles and how right was Gavin.

“It’s the Coral Gold Cup, it’s a wonderful, wonderful race and one of the biggest chases of the season, so you can’t really have high expectations but we knew he was in good order and we knew there might be some exposure in his mark over that trip if it worked.

“It’s weird how things work out, but thankfully Gav was on board and he knows the horse so well. Thankfully it all worked well in the end. He was second preference up there (at Newcastle). We did talk about it. The plan was always to come here, but you have to keep your options open. The Rehearsal was a possibility but thankfully this was on and it all came right in the end.”

Beaten connections' reaction

John McConnell was delighted with Mahler Mission saying: "He lost both front shoes. I'm not making excuses but it certainly wouldn't help him. He's got quite flat feet and has the shoes especially fitted for it; we'll have to go out on the track and find them.

"He's run a cracker, jumped and travelled beautifully, travelled with a bit of class. He looks like a slow galloper but he's got a bit of class. Take nothing away from the winner but we were delighted.

"We haven't had a 100% clear run with him, little niggles, maybe we were 98% rather than 100 but it's some run all the same. This race is like my childhood, one of the big ones you know; I hate coming second but coming second in this is unbelievable.

"I said if we won this we were going straight to the Gold Cup but he didn't win it so I don't know now! He has the class to run in those graded races and is still young. He's filling out more and more each year so we'll sit down and have a good chat with the lads."

Jonjo O'Neill said of Monbeg Genius: "He just got tapped for toe a little bit when they quickened up. He keeps galloping and to keep running on and finish third was a great run from him really; we're delighted with him."

Joe Tizzard was pleased with Eldorado Allen, saying: "Really chuffed with him.

"The handicapper has given him a chance and he's a class horse but you're up against it as the older horse, especially in this race, so delighted with him.

"He is entered in the Coral Welsh National. We'll certainly leave him in on Tuesday and see how he is and find somewhere where he can just travel and have that bit of class; he galloped right through the line today so I'd have thought we'll have a look at that."