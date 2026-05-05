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Daryz - ready to produce career best
Daryz - half-brother made winning debut

Daryz's half-brother Daryzan makes winning start at Saint-Cloud

Horse Racing
Tue May 05, 2026 · 2h ago

Trainer Francis Henri Graffard is in no rush with Daryzan despite his sparkling debut win at Saint-Cloud on Tuesday.

The son of Zarak, a half-brother to the stable’s 2025 Arc winner Daryz, was making a belated first appearance in the Prix Mendex, a race restricted to newcomers, and overcame greenness to run out a ready winner.

Once the penny dropped he showed smart acceleration to draw five lengths clear of Memory under Mickael Barzalona.

Some turn of foot! 🔥| Daryz's half-brother dazzles on debut!

The trainer told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m very pleased. He has been very, very immature this horse so a lot of work has been done at the yard to calm him down and build him in progression.

“He was ready to make a nice debut. I didn’t know about the ground but as soon as Mickael hit him once just to see if he was going to respond, he flew home. It was nice to see.

“I think he has some improvement in him. I think he will stay ten furlongs no problem, but Mickael said he didn’t think he understood everything today so he was not confident to step him up in trip straight way.

“I will have a look at the programme and see how he comes out of the race. He has a whole season ahead of him. It’s nice to be at the races with him, nice to win and have a nice horse. The whole day went really well.”

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