The son of Zarak, a half-brother to the stable’s 2025 Arc winner Daryz, was making a belated first appearance in the Prix Mendex, a race restricted to newcomers, and overcame greenness to run out a ready winner.

The trainer told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m very pleased. He has been very, very immature this horse so a lot of work has been done at the yard to calm him down and build him in progression.

“He was ready to make a nice debut. I didn’t know about the ground but as soon as Mickael hit him once just to see if he was going to respond, he flew home. It was nice to see.

“I think he has some improvement in him. I think he will stay ten furlongs no problem, but Mickael said he didn’t think he understood everything today so he was not confident to step him up in trip straight way.

“I will have a look at the programme and see how he comes out of the race. He has a whole season ahead of him. It’s nice to be at the races with him, nice to win and have a nice horse. The whole day went really well.”