Daryl Jacob on blazing Ascot row with Paul Nicholls

Daryl Jacob joined the team on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast to reflect on his riding career.
The recently-retired jockey was asked which big-race ride he’d like to go back to and have another go at and the answer was the 2021 Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.
“I don’t know if the result would be any different, but I’d love another go on Sceau Royal in the Champion Chase again, the year I was badly hampered down the inner going to two out," he said.
“Put The Kettle On won the race but I was flying home at the end. As I said, I don’t know if we’d have won but I’d love another go at that race."
Criticism is part and parcel of a jockey’s life seemingly but when asked what the biggest disagreement he’d had immediately after a race, Jacob smiled: “Probably the biggest rollocking or argument I ever had was with Paul Nicholls. It was at Ascot on the Saturday before Christmas, Long Walk Hurdle day, and I rode a horse called Cedre Bleu.
"I finished second on him to Aidan Coleman on Houblon Des Obeaux and I promise you, I gave this horse an absolute peach! He was never a horse who wanted to win but I produced him at the right time to win the race and he just unfortunately didn’t want to go by.
"Paul came out and met me on the course and we absolutely tore strips off each other the whole way back in from the racecourse back into the second spot. In the end I literally walked away, went in, and flung my saddle straight at the valets, and hit my valet Ginge straight on the shoulder with an iron. That was a heated debate that one."
