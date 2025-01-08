Daryl Jacob on blazing Ascot row with Paul Nicholls

The recently-retired jockey was asked which big-race ride he’d like to go back to and have another go at and the answer was the 2021 Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

“I don’t know if the result would be any different, but I’d love another go on Sceau Royal in the Champion Chase again, the year I was badly hampered down the inner going to two out," he said.

“Put The Kettle On won the race but I was flying home at the end. As I said, I don’t know if we’d have won but I’d love another go at that race."

Criticism is part and parcel of a jockey’s life seemingly but when asked what the biggest disagreement he’d had immediately after a race, Jacob smiled: “Probably the biggest rollocking or argument I ever had was with Paul Nicholls. It was at Ascot on the Saturday before Christmas, Long Walk Hurdle day, and I rode a horse called Cedre Bleu.