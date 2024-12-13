Daryl Jacob itching to return to action

Daryl Jacob can't wait to be back in action next week as he recovers from his latest collarbone injury.
It's great to be able to provide another positive update this week, I'm feeling great after riding out at Harry Derham's for a couple of days earlier in the week and I was riding out at Nicky Henderson's this morning.
You wouldn't think twice as a 19-year-old as it's part and parcel of the game but at my age it's been a struggle again to be honest. Especially after just coming back from a longer time off earlier in the season.
But straight after surgery I was back into rehab - just three days after the operation - and after being told 'two to three months' by the specialist, it'll be six weeks if I can get back to race-riding as hoped next week.
I've been in rehab every day and it's thanks to everyone working and helping me out that I'm able to return to action so soon.
I've just got to pass the final checks on Tuesday but then I'm hopeful I'll be back by the end of next week as it'll be great to get a few spins in before what could be a busy time over Christmas.
I'm hoping to be over in Leopardstown a fair bit, for the big meeting there, and hopefully we'll (Simon Munir & Isaac Souede) have some nice horses to run over Christmas.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.