Daryl Jacob itching to return to action

It's great to be able to provide another positive update this week, I'm feeling great after riding out at Harry Derham's for a couple of days earlier in the week and I was riding out at Nicky Henderson's this morning.

You wouldn't think twice as a 19-year-old as it's part and parcel of the game but at my age it's been a struggle again to be honest. Especially after just coming back from a longer time off earlier in the season.

But straight after surgery I was back into rehab - just three days after the operation - and after being told 'two to three months' by the specialist, it'll be six weeks if I can get back to race-riding as hoped next week.

I've been in rehab every day and it's thanks to everyone working and helping me out that I'm able to return to action so soon.

I've just got to pass the final checks on Tuesday but then I'm hopeful I'll be back by the end of next week as it'll be great to get a few spins in before what could be a busy time over Christmas.

I'm hoping to be over in Leopardstown a fair bit, for the big meeting there, and hopefully we'll (Simon Munir & Isaac Souede) have some nice horses to run over Christmas.