Daryl Jacob hoping to return to saddle in September

The jockey suffered a broken collarbone when Moon Hunter fell at Newbury in March, an injury that restricted mobility in his shoulder.

He underwent keyhole surgery in May and said on Monday: “I saw my specialist this afternoon and he was very happy with my progress

“He examined the shoulder and the range of movement was very good. It’s healing well so we start weaning me off the brace I’ve been wearing and hopefully in the next ten days I’ll be able to start doing so more rehab at Oaksey House.

“I’ll go back and see the specialist again in the middle of August, which will - touch wood - be after a month of that rehab at Oaksey House, and if that goes well I'll gradually start riding out.

"After that, in about three weeks, I’ll hopefully be ready to start race-riding again."