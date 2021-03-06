Daryl Jacob: Cape crusader | Our columnist reflects on his week and looks ahead to Newbury rides

Top jockey Daryl Jacob reflects on his week in the saddle, highlights the 'Being A Jockey' documentary he stars in soon and looks ahead to his Newbury rides.

Great to win Raffles prize at Hereford

Raffles Gitane got off the mark at the first time of asking in a fillies’ juvenile at Hereford on Sunday. It was a good performance as the soft ground didn’t suit and neither did making the running, but she still won despite adversity. She’s better than what she showed, but it was nice to get her head in front on her first run for Harry Whittington. I won on her mother, Gitane Du Berlais, in the Grade 1 Scilly Isles at Sandown, so it’s great to ride a winner on one of her progeny. She might go for a fillies’ juvenile at Aintree but we’ll wait for the better ground as I think she’ll be a lot happier on faster conditions.

Picture perfect at Wincanton

I had a good day at Wincanton on Wednesday despite not riding a winner as the track presented me with a lovely picture of my five-timer there last month. It was also nice to ride for Sally Alner in the hunter chase and she presented the picture to me, so it was a good afternoon all round. That came on the back of driving all the way up to Ayr for two seconds on Monday – a long way to go to be beaten a neck. Both Gold Cup Bailly and Condesa ran really well, but it was a long old drive home after not quite getting home on the latter.

Racecourse gallop for Festival hopefuls

I put both Lieutenant Rocco and If The Cap Fits through their paces at Wincanton on Thursday morning ahead of their Cheltenham Festival assignments. It’s great as it gives them a day out and gets their final pieces of work and schooling sessions into them. If The Cap Fits did a nice piece of work ahead of his run in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle and I’ll be riding Lieutenant Rocco in the Ultima for Nick Mitchell. I must admit, I didn’t take too much notice of the Cheltenham handicaps being released, but anyone can see Lieutenant Rocco has a chance in the Ultima over 3m1f as he’s a proper stayer and had good form over shorter behind Fusil Raffles and Messire Des Obeaux.

Being A Jockey – don’t miss it!

I’d love it if you all watched ‘Daryl Jacob: Being A Jockey’ that’s out on the ITV hub in the upcoming week – a documentary that has been a year in the making. It was brilliant to do and hopefully it’s an interesting watch, following the life of a jump jockey from the early mornings to the late nights. I’ve had the cameras following me around for a while but I really enjoyed doing it. I couldn’t be more pleased with the finished product, it shows a different side to the whole game rather than us just turning up to the big meetings on the big days. They’ve done a really nice job with it, there were obviously some challenging moments with everything being behind closed doors but I think it was worth it and I hope you enjoy it.

Newbury Friday Rides I ride four horses at Newbury on Friday and the pick would be Sir Sholokov in the novices’ hurdle, while Gavin Sheehan says Rose Ohara is a nice mare as well in the bumper. Sir Sholokov is a nice horse. He was third to My Drogo at Newbury back at the end of November and we’ve been waiting for the better ground for him. I’ve schooled him at home recently and he’s going really well, so I’m looking forward to riding him.

Newbury Saturday Rides CAPELAND – 1.50 Newbury

I ride Capeland in the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday and he does come into this on the back of a disappointing run at Ascot. That was a hot race, though, won by a subsequent Grade One winner in Dashel Drasher, and he gave me a great feel the time before when we won together at Wincanton. I’m looking forward to getting back on him, good ground won’t be a problem to him, and hopefully I’ll get a good tune out of him again.

STYLE DE GARDE – 2.30 Newbury

I’m on Style De Garde in the BetVictor Handicap Hurdle and although he’s Nicky Henderson’s second string I wouldn’t rule out a big run. I’ve ridden him at home and he can be really keen, so dropping back from two and a half miles to two looks a smart move and all of his form is on better ground. He’s won at this track, he was second in a Fred Winter off a 5lb higher mark and as long as he settles he’ll have an each-way chance.

BASHFUL BOY – 3.05 Newbury

This fellow will love the ground for Suzi Best in the BetVictor Novices’ Handicap Hurdle. The yard have been quiet during the very wet spell but they could have one or two emerge now we’ve got better conditions and Bashful Boy falls into that category. He’s had a few spins on the all-weather this winter so he’ll be fit enough and he looks quite interesting on his handicap debut over hurdles.