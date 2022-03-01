Grand National-winning rider Jacob has been on the side-lines since fracturing a hip in a fall from Caribean Boy in the Silver Cup in December, but he reported "no ill-effects" after putting a couple of horses through their paces at Harry Whittington's yard.

Jacob said: "I had a really good morning, it was my first morning riding out. I rode Poldark Cross for Harry and I went four times around his sand gallop. I felt really good after that so I rode Breaking Waves second lot. It was two nice rides to come back for this morning."

He added: "The hip feels really good, there are no ill effects from it, and I'm looking forward to riding out most mornings now and getting my fitness levels up."

Jacob is the retained rider for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, whose string include Grade 1 winners such as Bristol de Mai, Fusil Raffles and Sceau Royal.

Jacob won the 2012 Grand National aboard Neptune Collonges for owner John Hales and trainer Paul Nicholls.