Celebration time for Daryl Jacob

Daryl Jacob: 1,000 winner landmark moment to savour

By Daryl Jacob
14:43 · SAT November 02, 2024

Our columnist reflects on reaching a significant career landmark aboard Ottizzini at Ayr on Saturday.

I was absolutely thrilled to ride my 1,000th career winner aboard the Stuart Crawford-trained mare Ottizzini at Ayr on Saturday.

It’s a landmark that has been on my mind for some time and it was something I thought I’d achieve last season. But the injury I sustained in March put paid to that.

It was a long spell on the sidelines, and at this stage of my career a very frustrating one, but the thought of getting back to reach the 1,000 winners was a big motivating factor.

Daryl Jacob's top performers

That and the prospect of riding Intense Raffles again after his win in the Irish Grand National really helped me get through the exhaustive rehab process.

I have to thank my wife Kelly and the kids for all their support through the good and bad days; Simon Munir and Isaac Souede for being such a brilliant team to ride for.

Other owners too have been very loyal to me, from the start of my career through to the current season, I owe them so much.

And there’s the trainers who have helped me at various stages of my career. This season I’ll be spending a lot of time in Ireland, with so many lovely horses to ride over there.

I've not finished, not by a long chalk, but to hit the 1,000 mark is very special - a moment I've really enjoyed.

