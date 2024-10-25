Daryl Jacob: 1,000 winner landmark moment to savour

Our columnist reflects on reaching a significant career landmark aboard Ottizzini at Ayr on Saturday.

I was absolutely thrilled to ride my 1,000th career winner aboard the Stuart Crawford-trained mare Ottizzini at Ayr on Saturday. It’s a landmark that has been on my mind for some time and it was something I thought I’d achieve last season. But the injury I sustained in March put paid to that. It was a long spell on the sidelines, and at this stage of my career a very frustrating one, but the thought of getting back to reach the 1,000 winners was a big motivating factor.

That and the prospect of riding Intense Raffles again after his win in the Irish Grand National really helped me get through the exhaustive rehab process. I have to thank my wife Kelly and the kids for all their support through the good and bad days; Simon Munir and Isaac Souede for being such a brilliant team to ride for. Other owners too have been very loyal to me, from the start of my career through to the current season, I owe them so much. And there’s the trainers who have helped me at various stages of my career. This season I’ll be spending a lot of time in Ireland, with so many lovely horses to ride over there. I've not finished, not by a long chalk, but to hit the 1,000 mark is very special - a moment I've really enjoyed.