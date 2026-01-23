Darragh O'Keeffe is eyeing redemption for Quilixios in the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Henry de Bromhead's stable jockey led the field on Quilixios in last year's Champion Chase and had just been joined by the winner, Marine Nationale, when falling at the last fence. The now nine-year-old hasn't been seen since then, but his jockey told Road To Cheltenham on Racing TV on Thursday (watch via YouTube below for full interview) that his journey back to the Festival is going well. "He’s swimming away and seems to be in good form," he said. "He had a setback after his fall but is in good order, all roads lead to the Champion Chase. "I was happy, he likes attacking his fences. My lad was taking me there, he jumped the third last well – he winged it. I got a good jump at the second last and then I went for a flyer at the last but it just didn't happen."

Road To Cheltenham featuring Darragh O'Keeffe | Lydia & Ruby live from Gowran | ep 10 | Racing TV

On whether he would head to Leopardstown for the Dublin Racing Festival, O’Keeffe said: "I’m not 100% sure but I thought they might keep him fresh – his best chance might be going there without a run. He’s proven that he can do it first time out before. "His record fresh is good - last year we beat Marine Nationale – and hopefully he has a good chance, but it looks an open race. "I thought Majborough was better last time and his jumping is getting there. I don’t think he needs to improve much to match the others and if he puts it all in on the day then he could be a big danger." The great Rachael Blackmore rode Bob Olinger to win last year's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle in her last Festival before retirement, but O'Keeffe will be on board the 11-year-old in this year's renewal and he's looking forward to the ride. "He’s always had a turn of foot," O'Keeffe said. "I still think whatever the gallop they go he will have that extra gear. "He has to be dropped in, he’s better off when you let him warm into it himself. I was happy with his run at Leopardstown, it was a strong race.” "I think Jack [Kennedy, on Teahupoo] won't be slowing his mount down from the second last, but I’m happy to let them all go at it and hopefully I will be there to pick it up after the last."