Dante contender Morshdi a 'different model' to stablemate Maltese Cross according to Tom Marquand

Trained by William Haggas, the chestnut son of Dubawi tackles York's Group 2 over 10 furlongs having made a winning start to his three-year-old campaign in last month's Listed Betway Feilden Stakes at Newmarket.

He was declared to run in last week's Dee Stakes at Chester, but was taken out due to the ground after horses were reported to have slipped in the opener.

Morshdi already has York form in the book, winning his maiden over a mile on the Knavesmire in October, but his big-race jockey admits there is still a question mark over the horse's stamina, especially in terms of a potential Betfred Derby tilt early next month.

He told Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "There are mixed messages with his pedigree but he doesn't feel like - and there are probably better ways to say it - but he doesn't feel like a slow horse that is crying out for a mile and a half.

"He was a nice winner of the Feilden and showed plenty of boot that day. Everything at the moment screams that a mile and a quarter is his trip, that's fine for Thursday but it's going to be indicative in terms of what races lie ahead in the future for him. York can give you a real indication.

"I think he has all the attributes you want in a racehorse, he's super-tough. We were seemingly all guilty of underestimating him a little bit and usually those are the horses that bring you the most joy when they go and find more than you think they have.

"I don't think he's found his ceiling, Thursday is going to be interesting. The Dante usually sorts out the pecking order of the horses over that trip."