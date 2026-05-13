Dante contender Morshdi a 'different model' to stablemate Maltese Cross according to Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand is looking forward to seeing how Morshdi fares in Thursday's Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes.
Trained by William Haggas, the chestnut son of Dubawi tackles York's Group 2 over 10 furlongs having made a winning start to his three-year-old campaign in last month's Listed Betway Feilden Stakes at Newmarket.
He was declared to run in last week's Dee Stakes at Chester, but was taken out due to the ground after horses were reported to have slipped in the opener.
Morshdi already has York form in the book, winning his maiden over a mile on the Knavesmire in October, but his big-race jockey admits there is still a question mark over the horse's stamina, especially in terms of a potential Betfred Derby tilt early next month.
He told Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "There are mixed messages with his pedigree but he doesn't feel like - and there are probably better ways to say it - but he doesn't feel like a slow horse that is crying out for a mile and a half.
"He was a nice winner of the Feilden and showed plenty of boot that day. Everything at the moment screams that a mile and a quarter is his trip, that's fine for Thursday but it's going to be indicative in terms of what races lie ahead in the future for him. York can give you a real indication.
"I think he has all the attributes you want in a racehorse, he's super-tough. We were seemingly all guilty of underestimating him a little bit and usually those are the horses that bring you the most joy when they go and find more than you think they have.
"I don't think he's found his ceiling, Thursday is going to be interesting. The Dante usually sorts out the pecking order of the horses over that trip."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
In terms of comparisons with William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial winner Maltese Cross, Marquand added: "Honestly, they are completely different models.
"Maltese Cross was always a horse everyone was talking a lot about at home, I guess he's a big bigger, a bit flashier and he's probably a bit sexier in profile. But Morshdi, everybody who has anything to do with him absolutely loves him because he's so straightforward and tough.
"But they are very different, Morshdi definitely has a bit more speed and that's what keeps the question mark open about trip, but hopefully we'll find that out tomorrow."
Morshdi is currently a general 25/1 chance for the Derby, while Maltese Cross can be backed at 8/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet, who make Chester winner Benvenuto Cellini their 9/4 market leader at this stage.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.