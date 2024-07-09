Dancing Gemini to return to mile after Coral-Eclipse run

Roger Teal’s stable star had finished second in the French 2000 Guineas on his return before not being disgraced behind City Of Troy in the Derby. The move back to 10 furlongs at Sandown was expected to bring the two Epsom rivals closer than the eight and a quarter lengths which separated them on the Surrey Downs.

However, after travelling menacingly into the straight, Dancing Gemini failed to pick-up in the rain-softened ground – finishing last of the six to take part as City Of Troy once again took home the spoils.

Teal said: “I think he struggled on the ground and he travelled really strong, it was just when Kieran (Shoemark, jockey) thought he was going to pick up, he just couldn’t and his stride shortened.

“I’m not sure he saw the trip out on that ground and he was travelling best of all coming up the hill but when Kieran asked him, he was padding a little bit. I would love to run this horse on better ground and I was concerned in the morning because of the amount of rain they had. I know what that hill is like at Sandown, it stops trains.”